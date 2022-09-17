A flock of sheep stops the filming of Mission: Impossible 8

Neither heights nor planes, what has really managed to stop Tom Cruise from filming one of the films in the Mission Impossible saga, has been a flock of sheep. Well, as reported by Fox News, the recording of Mission Impossible 8 it had to be paused for a long time until the entire herd had passed.

In the photo obtained by the media you can see Tom Cruise and several co-stars, looking amused at the animals that have forced them to paralyze for a while the filming of Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence- Part 2, which will hit theaters on June 28, 2024, practically a year after its first part that arrives on July 14, 2023 .

VIDEO Trailer for Mission Impossible 7, the long-awaited sequel with Tom Cruise that will arrive next year

Like previous Mission Impossible installments, number eight is also going to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie and will feature in its cast with Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Cary Elwes and the faithful Simon Pegg.

Of course, in this new installment, Cruise is also in charge of doing his own stunts. and just as the sheep passed by, the actor had just landed on a blue parachute in the meadow of the Lake District in England where Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 2 is currently being filmed.

Top 10 Tom Cruise Movies and One That Beats Them All

Tom Cruise does not stop anyone

This is not the first inconvenience that the filming of a Mission Impossible movie has had to face, since the seventh installment of the saga, Death Sentence – Part 1, had to overcome a total standstill of the recordings due to the Covid-19 pandemic in addition to many other incidents.

Among them, the crash of one of the motorcycles used in the production that caused a fairly serious fire at the material level but, luckily, did not personally affect anyone involved. However, although the premiere of the new Mission Impossible had to be delayedis not reason enough for Tom Cruise to stop playing Ethan Hunt.