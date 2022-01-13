A flood of heroin from Turkey and cocaine from Colombia, in Dalmatia a maxi seizure of 280 kg

A river of drugs connects South America to Europe, passes through the Adriatic ports and from there floods the continental market. Police in Ploce (in southern Dalmatia, Croatia) reported two massive drug seizures, respectively of 220 kilograms of heroin and 62 kilograms of cocaine, carried out inside the Dalmatian port last November. The value of the drug, once placed on the market, would have yielded approximately 17 million euros.

The operation was carried out by police officers from the Ploce, Zagreb and Split police stations. The ship where the heroin was discovered came from Turkey (the main transit area for drugs from Asia) and inside it had been hidden lead ingots, filled with the substance. The cocaine instead came from Colombia, from where it left aboard a mini container placed at a depth of 16 meters, under the hull of the bulk carrier. The anti-terrorist units of the Croatian capital also collaborated in this last operation.

In both cases the purity of the substances was of the highest level. The captains and crews of the ships, according to the investigations, were found to be completely unrelated to traffic. In the Ragusa-Narentana county in the last 10 years, the police have seized 767 kilograms of cocaine, 289 kilograms of heroin and two and a half tons of marijuana. Until May, as reported by the investigation site Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, the port of Ploce did not have the availability of a scanner capable of analyzing the contents of the cargoes thanks to X-rays. Investigations continue.