A foldable phone that doesn’t shackle you, a wine that tastes like summer and ‘Big Foot’ sneakers, our favorites this week

Between air conditioning and a dip in the pool, in the heat of the week when more Spaniards are on holiday, we bring you our favorite, Always watchful.

In the driest week of the year, those of us without a beach have to put a lot of imagination into it so as not to die of envy or melt straight onto the asphalt. To get started, we searched for the best restaurants with air conditioning, and we’ve found them barbara n soul, In the center of Madrid, where he also sang Tuna songs for us. with us samsung foldable phone hired out rentik, our new cupboard ring, The Milanese company Beyonce has fallen in love with is a glass of our favorite wine of the summer talk about the sea And with sneakers, like the good fashionistas that we are, dreaming marnie’s big toe That we will not recover from the full fall, we have weathered the storm. Well, rather Sekral…

Because a phone doesn’t last forever… Rent on Rentic

Do you know that a large proportion of people who buy mobile phones on installments are unable to pay when the smartphone gets damaged/obsolete? What Rentik offers you rent it For attractive price, And at the end of the agreed term, which is usually two years, one of two things: either you return it, or you buy it for an amount that isn’t too much. Further, if during the time of the contract it breaks you, you lose it, they steal it… they give it to you another brand new phone because the terminals are covered by a Sure damning evidence. For example, this week our favorite samsung galaxy z fold 5, From 74.99 Euro per month (in 256 GB version). You can change it whenever you want, to either the same range, a lower range, or a higher range. The price has been readjusted and Goodbye Fraulein.

Pandora has a new ambassador, Ashley Park

We love Pandora Jewels more and more, and now the actress, dancer and singer has surprised us with the news Ashley Park (‘Emily in Paris’) has become the new brand ambassador. Nominated for Tony, Grammy and Critics’ Choice awards, Ashley Park’s inclusion in the ‘Pandora family’ is a breath of fresh air for a jewelry brand that is in the process of shedding its traditional, ‘just bracelet’ image. and attraction’. In the actress’ presentation, she said she was very happy to “be able to make my contribution”. individual approach to jewelry and personal expression to Pandora, both for special occasions and everyday use. We look forward to seeing the fruits of this exciting collaboration.

This Almaro Ring Has Us Obsessed

The Milanese firm is on its way. Beyoncé wore one of her red stone earrings in one of the most spectacular outfits on her tour Renaissance World Tour, Which has fueled worldwide interest in the brand’s products and its important and celebratory approach to jewellery. we have fallen in love with them appetizer rings From the ALBA series, crystal and silver plated with 18 ct gold. They cost €175 and are sold in baby pink, red, sky blue, green and yellow. The company promises that all materials used in its products and packaging are 100 percent durable.

A refreshing and musical dinner at Barbara en Soul

In the heart of Madrid, on Cedaceros street, is this restaurant, the second headquarters of the brand, which, apart from serving you delicious things to eat, aims to give you Experience Beyond Restoration. Conceived as a temple of legends of classic pop-rock (interior design by Madrid In Love Studio), a careful sound that doesn’t hinder conversation, a fun and intimate lighting. Ideal place to escape the heat And have a good time together with a friend, for example. sometimes, a musician Or liven up the evening with two guitars and microphones at the ready, and attack the songs we all know by heart, so everyone in attendance can end up singing along. refering to Eat (kitchen by chef) pepe roach) is a version of the repertoire that has been created purse In the capital, without surprise but also without disappointment: if Ham and Truffle Croquettes, Yes Mature Cow Miniburger and brioche bread, yeah Shrimp Gyoza With ponzu sauce… of course, there’s cheesecake (with dulce de leche here)… everything is appropriately rich. We have only one suggestion to make, not to the chef, but to the DJ: Please leave the tambourine alone. Thank you.

Marni’s Big Foot 2.0, our favorite sneakers for next fall

The decision has been made, and it hasn’t come yet: the big foot 2.0 Of Marnie Are sneakers That we will not rise from our feet next time. At least whoever will write this (You will recognize me by my feet). They’re playful, fun, iconic (like all Marni shoes, it must be said) and in yellow (there’s black and white too) they’re absolutely over the top. Of course they’re unisex and, according to the brand, “Made in Italy, they reflect Marni’s bold vision: a combination of comfort and positive identity, both rooted in freedom.” Made from soft nappa leather with an extra-soft finish, “despite their (almost) featherweight weight, they feature a roomy padded upper and a sole with an accented contour. The Marni logo discreetly emerges, on the back of the shoe Sewn on loop of .Shoe and engraving on back of round sole. Dear three wise men, I’ll tell you right away: I love you (if you can come in September instead of January, that would be even better. It’s a suggestion).

A great wine that tastes like summer: Habla del Mar

This wine is something else. Another white one. With a bouquet and a flavor that will transport you, but in fact, to another world, where the sun caresses your face and the salt your nose. talk about the sea on the other hand, is unique underwater wine that ferments 15 meters under the sea In the Bay of Saint Jean de Luz in the French Basque Country. The wine is kept in contact with its lees for six months, subject to an average temperature of eight degrees, three times the atmospheric pressure and constant agitation generated by the tides. They tell the winery that this process contributes to creating a unique wine (to me it’s pure magic). If you also put it in a bottle that’s inspired by a lighthouse, and that reproduces coral, close it and walk away. No, light it and let’s drink. It’s a delight that’s worth a try. Its cost is 20 Euro.