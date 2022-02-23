A footballer emulated Higuita and became the great candidate for the best goal of the year: “I will remember him for the rest of my life”

The candidate goal for Puskas



Almost two months before the start of 2022, world football already has a candidate that could win the award for the best goal of the year that FIFA awards at each end of the season.

The left side of the WesternUnited, Benjamin Garucciobecame the protagonist of the day after what happened in the match against Western Sydney Wanderers of the first division of Australia.

The 26 year old contributed two goals in the victory of his team 3-2 and it was one of them who traveled the world for the unexpected definition with a movement that the former Colombian goalkeeper popularized René Higuita: the scorpion.

The images quickly became viral and in them the play in question could be seen. They ran the 68 minutesWestern United won 2-1 (with a goal from Garuccio), and the hosts continued to attack.

Prijovic grabbed the ball down the left flank, raised his head and saw Garuccio inside the area. He three-fingered he pulled out the center that seemed past, but no one counted on the elasticity of the side with which he surprised not only the rival goalkeeper but even his own teammates.

“I’ve seen it four times and I still can’t believe it,” was the comment made by one of the rapporteurs who broadcast the match and which was echoed to the very FIFApublishing the goal and the story on their social networks.

“A moment I will remember for the rest of my life”, assured the protagonist of the exquisite definition on his Twitter account along with three emojis: a smiling face, a ball and a scorpion. This was his third goal in 121 games in the A-League, where he also adds 6 assists Until now.

With the 3-2 victory (with a brace of his included), Wester United lead the table with 23 points, one more than Melbourne City, his immediate pursuer. Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, fell to the eighth step by stalling at 12 points.

It should be noted that the native of Adelaide (Australia) was international under 19 and under 23, but at the age of 26, he has not yet had the opportunity to debut with the senior team. Before joining Western United, the Australian leading scorer went through the Melbourne Heart, Melbourne City and Adelaide United. He also had a transit through Europe, joining the ranks of the Heart of Midlothian of Scotland in 2018.

