a footballer is positive at Covid

The Salerno ASL has absolutely forbidden Salernitana to undertake the team’s journey for the trip to Udine. It was in fact found the positivity to Covid-19 by a grenade footballer.

It rains in the wet indoors Salerno. In addition to the last place in the standings and above all the corporate crisis that the club is experiencing, to the grenade team the departure for Udine was denied in view of the last match of the first round and of 2021 against the team of Mr. Cioffi. Through an official statement the ASL of Salerno has done absolute ban on Salernitana to undertake the team’s journey for the away match in Udine.

It was in fact found the positivity to Covid-19 by a grenade footballer. The whole team therefore underwent molecular swabs in the afternoon. Only in the event that they are all negative, the Club has already arranged a private flight to bring the team to Udine and play the match on the day. In total, the positives should be three: a player and two staff members. This is the official press release from Salernitana:

Salernitana is awaiting the outcome of the molecular swabs

“The US Salernitana 1919 announces that, following the positive Covid-19 by a footballer, the ASL of Salerno has absolutely forbidden to make the team travel for the trip to Udine with a scheduled flight like this as scheduled. Following this, the protocol currently in force was applied and all members of the team group underwent molecular swabs in the afternoon. If the swabs were negative, the Company has already arranged for the team to depart for tomorrow with a private flight. Further updates will follow in the next few hours “.

The Covid nightmare in football is advancing again after the growing number of infections due to the Omicron variant. And after the chaos England Serie A also returns to deal with the virus which for some time had also given respite to the world of sport. While waiting to understand the results of the swabs to which all the members of the Salernitana team group have undergone, the grenades will not be able to leave for Udine tonight.

A challenge that the grenades would have liked to honor in the best possible way, hoping to raise their heads after the latest painful defeats and the corporate events that have given the club no respite. In addition to the Salernitana issue, the challenge between Lecce and Vicenza was officially postponed to a date to be set valid for the Serie B championship. Two positives were found among the Apulians. The decision came two hours before the start of the match.