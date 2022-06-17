A former acolyte of Messi in Monaco, Faes makes Rennes languish, Faivre sent to Milan

Zapping Goal! soccer club Top 10: the most loyal players in Ligue 1

Arthur (Juventus) offered to AS Monaco?

According to our transfer specialist Ignazio Genuardi, Juventus Turin have offered their Brazilian midfielder Arthur to AS Monaco. Under contract until 2025, the former Gremio did not win either in Barcelona (2018-20), where he rubbed shoulders with Lionel Messi, or with the Bianconeri, where he landed after a sort of exchange with Miralem Pjanic which had nevertheless resulted in significant financial flows. Enough to alert the legal authorities. Little influential on the game, very irregular and above all not professional in his everyday life, Arthur ended up getting tired of the Turin leaders. Who hopes to convince the ASM to recover it, for example within the framework of an exchange…

Strasbourg in the fight with the TFC for Deminguet (Caen)

RMC journalist Loïc Tanzi assures that RC Strasbourg would be eyeing Caen midfielder Jessy Deminguet. At 24, this former international is under contract with Malherbe until 2023. His talent coupled with the imminence of his end of lease caught the eye of the Alsatians but also of the TFC, promoted in Ligue 1, and of a club German playing in the Second Division but whose name has not filtered. In addition, Maxime Bastian will still be loaned to Annecy.

Laporte (Lorient) courted in Ligue 1?

The insider Mohamed Toubache-Ter announces that the central defender of Lorient Julien Laporte (28) would have touches with Ligue 1 clubs. Under contract for another year with the Merlus, he could leave this summer if ever his leaders did not offer him a contract extension. In 2021-22, Laporte, who arrived at FCL in 2019, played 32 Ligue 1 matches.

Stade de Reims: Faes makes Rennes languish

Launched in search of a worthy successor to Nayef Aguerd, about to sign at West Ham, Stade Rennais could bet on Wout Faes. Author of a solid season in Ligue 1, the central defender of Stade de Reims is considering the prospect of joining the Breton club but would secretly dream of the Premier League. According to Fabrice Hawkins, the SRFC remains well placed but there is strong competition in this case. The Marnais club has also announced the signing of Ivorian international defender Emmanuel Agbadou, from Eupen (Belgian D1), for the next five years.

Toulouse FC: a targeted Moroccan winger?

Back in Ligue 1 after two seasons in the second division, Toulouse follows a first recruit in Eredivisie. According to information from Voetbal International, Téfécé should offer Zakaria Aboukhlal (22 years old). The Moroccan international winger, who plays for AZ Alkmaar, is close to an agreement for a transfer fee. The player who has scored 12 goals in 88 matches with his club would not be against landing in France and discovering Ligue 1 this summer. Other clubs are on the lookout.

OL: Papin sends Faivre to Milan

Jean-Pierre Papin did not hesitate to give transfer window advice to AC Milan, which according to him should look in Ligue 1. The former OM striker thus evokes Romain Faivre, a time tracked by the Italians: “ The best player I’ve seen this year is Romain Faivre, he told Sky Italia. In my opinion, he is a player who would be very good in Milan. “ JPP then evokes the case of the Portuguese midfielder of LOSC, Renato Sanches: “In my opinion, he can play in all the teams in the world. He is a player who knows how to adapt. He must improve by dezoning more and he will be perfect. »

SCO Angers: a promising striker has signed

Angers has announced the signing of Jean-Matteo Bahoya’s first professional contract. After a fully successful season with the National U17s (34 goals, 19 assists), this promising 17-year-old striker signed his first professional contract with the SCO, where he arrived in U10. the person concerned is now bound to it until 2025.

ESTAC: Dong turns professional in Troyes

Kyliane Dong has signed her first professional contract with ESTAC. The 17-year-old striker is now linked to the Trojan club until 2025. Arrived at the club in 2018, he was integrated into professional group training at the end of the season and took part in the trip to the Parc des Princes (2- 2).

🔴 Stade Rennais is well placed in the Wout Faes 🇧🇪 file but there is strong competition. (@FabriceHawkins) #MercatoSRFC — News SRFC (@ActuSRFC_) June 16, 2022