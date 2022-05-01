A former England international sees Cristiano Ronaldo signing for PSG

Former England midfielder Paul Merson has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in the Premier League. According to the former Gunners, the 37-year-old Portuguese could well leave England to join Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi this summer. The 54-year-old Englishman thinks the Portuguese international will want to play in the Champions League next season, something that won’t be possible if he stays at United, which is why he sees Paris as an ideal destination especially in case departure of Parisian striker Kylian Mbappé.

“This may be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last year in the Premier League. He will want to play in the Champions League, he has played there all his career. I’d be surprised if Erik ten Hag wanted him there to be honest. PSG could choose him and make him their short-term replacement for Kylian Mbappe. Paris only wants one thing, the Champions League. Ronaldo is a recognized asset in this competition, he has scored goals, he sells shirts, he has done everything. Ligue 1 is an easy league, and Ronaldo will be able to focus on the Champions League at PSG. With Lionel Messi already at the club, we could well see two of the greatest players of all time playing for the same team.”Merson explained to sportskeeda.