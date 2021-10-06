A former Google official worried about creating an AI

For Mo Gawdat, the dangerous aspect of science fiction may soon stop being mere fiction

Mo Gawdat, a former official of Google who headed a firm’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) department, he said in an interview with the British newspaper The Times to be “scared” of what the US tech giant is creating in that industry.

The scientist left Google in 2017 after losing a 21-year-old son during surgery. Digital entrepreneur, he wrote the book “The Formula of Happiness”, which recalls his experience in the face of the loss of his son.

In the interview, Gawdat revealed that Google has developed a system to make robotic arms find and grab small spheres. During the development of the project, one of the robotic arms took one, and then also held it. Gawdat did not clarify whether the latter action was foreseen in the machine learning capability of the robotic arm or if it was performed “autonomously” by the mechanism.

Basically, we are talking about a robot that seems to have gone beyond what it was programmed to do, because it would have “learned”, through artificial intelligence codes, to perform “on its own” a next step that was not yet included in its tasks.

In this regard, Gawdat told al The Times:

“That’s where I realized how scary this is.”

“We are creating God “

In his opinion, technology is ever closer to creating a “general artificial intelligence”, capable of inserting in its code the ability to make decisions autonomously, and therefore to become a threat to humanity.

Science fiction cinema has explored this hypothesis on various occasions, which at the time seemed remote. One of the most popular works in which machines go on to act autonomously, becoming a huge problem for humanity, is Terminator. By opting for another perspective, it is also emblematic AI – Artificial Intelligence, by Steven Spielberg, which shows a sort of “humanization” of a child-robot who learns to develop emotions.

For Mo Gawdat, the dangerous aspect of science fiction could soon stop being mere fiction: “The reality is that we are creating God.”

The positive and negative sides of Artificial Intelligence

Mo Gawdat isn’t the only one to warn about aspects of AI that require more scrutiny.

One of the most influential names in high technology today, entrepreneur Elon Musk, has already stated that restrictions and regulations must be implemented in order not to run the risk of being dominated by some kind of “rebellious” Artificial Intelligence. Musk probably knows what he says, as he is the founder of historical brands in the process of the technological evolution of mankind, like SpaceX, Tesla, The Boring Company And Neuralink.

Even the giant Microsoft repeatedly asks the government authorities not only in the United States to promote stricter regulations and restrictions on the level of research and development of Artificial Intelligence.

The risks deriving from the misuse of this technology are not relegated to a hypothetical future.

Independent developers have already implemented predictive algorithms that create “deepfakes”Of famous or anonymous women with extraordinary degrees of realism. I “deepfakes”Are realistic videos and therefore seem authentic, even if they are completely fake. Many portray people in scenes involving pornography or even crime, causing serious problems until they can be proven unreliable. A code of this type that gets out of control and goes on to produce “deepfakes“On its own could wreak havoc.

Another case of technology that has already “made bad decisions” appears to be that of software Rekognition, created by Amazon for fccial recognition. US police authorities tested it and reported that the technology demonstrated “racist bias,” making serious mistakes in identifying people of color.

On the other hand, there are also important successes, such as systems already in use among biologists to predict diseases of animal origin capable of infecting humans, in order to promote research to find suitable treatments.

The problem is that there are many gaps and unknowns in AI legislation, and this scenario requires the attention of civil society and its representatives in the legislative power. As happens in other complex sectors, such as genetics and ecology, the challenge is to create laws that do not hinder the development of science and economics and at the same time are not permissive to the point of not setting any limits.