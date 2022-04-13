A Former Kardashian-Jenner Employee Reveals She Couldn’t Even Get Gas In Her Car…

All work merits salary ! At least, that’s what Jessica DeFino thought. In 2015, the young woman joined Whalerock Industries, the media company that the Kardashian family bought in May 2015, with the aim of developing their mobile application. Each member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has launched an app that offers exclusive content for people who pay a subscription. A company that brought them millions of dollars before closing its doors in 2019. In a column written for Vicethis Tuesday, April 12, Jessica DeFino Recounts Her Experience in the Multi-Millionaire Family Business. She explains her salary did not allow her to put gas in her car.

Last March, Jessica DeFino first explained her situation via her Twitter account. “I was an editor for the Kardashian apps in 2015, in Los Angeles. I worked day and night, but also weekends, and I could only afford food at a 99 cent grocery store”, she wrote. The accusations don’t stop there. “I told my managers that I was sick, but in reality I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to work”, she says. With an annual salary of $35,000, she says she struggled to pay her food, rent or bills.

Kim Kardashian: “Get up and work”

A few weeks ago, the former employee of the Kardashian family did not hesitate to respond to Kim Kardashian’s advice on professional life. “Get Up and Work”had advised the ex of Kanye West to women who wish to embark on entrepreneurship. “I did it, and I could barely get out of it”replied Jessica DeFino.

At this time, no member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has made a statement to the critics of their former employee. A source close to the clan, however, spoke to the Post, on this subject, saying that Jessica DeFino “was just a client of Whalerock”. The most famous family in the United States would therefore have had no knowledge of his financial problems.

