A former leader of the Dominican Don’t Play gang is arrested in Madrid

The Police detained EAF in Madrid, known as Copito, a former leader of the Dominican Don’t Play (DDP) youth gang in one of the preventive actions carried out in various areas of the region to avoid clashes between these violent groups.

Copito had led the gang in the Madrid town of Torrejón de Ardoz, and there he was arrested when he was carrying a large knife hidden under his clothes, municipal sources reported this Friday.

The former leader of the Dominican Don’t Play was second to another local leader in Madrid, Chamaquito, arrested four times, the last in an operation against these violent groups last September that resulted in 23 detainees.

After Copito’s arrest, the mayor of Torrejón de Ardoz, Ignacio Vázquez, remarked on the “special training” on youth gangs by the police that facilitated his arrest.

He also stressed the “priority” in the fight against these violent groups in the community of Madrid.

The mayor’s offices work in coordination with the Government Delegation to try to stop the violence of these youth groups for which four young people have already lost their lives so far this year.

The last one, last Wednesday, when an 18-year-old member of the Dominican Don’t Play (DDP) was attacked by a group from the rival gang, the Trinitarios.