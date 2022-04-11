A former Nickelodeon star said that her mother mistreated her: “I’m happy because she died”

Jennette McCurdy’s experience with fame is shot through with her mom Debra’s control. The actress, who starred in iCarly and acted alongside Ariana Grande and Harrison Ford, was only able to become aware of what she lived through once her mother died of terminal cancer in 2013. At that time, Jennette gave up acting and little by little He was able to begin to heal.

In 2020, he launched his solo show “I’m happy because my mom died”, in which he ironically reflects the cruelty of his childhood and adolescence. Now the presale of her homonymous book of hers has been announced, where she adapts her story to this format. She defines it as a material that expresses “resilience, independence and the joy of washing your own hair.”

“It was important for me to explore the emotional and psychological abuse I endured during my time as a young artist. I feel like I didn’t have the tools, language or support to speak up for myself back then, so this book is a way of honor that experience and give voice to the old me,” she explained in an interview she gave to Nylon.

The abuse suffered by Jennette McCurdy by her mother

Jennette McCurdy was six years old when Debra first brought her to a casting. Unexpectedly, her work became the largest financial income in the house. Her mom was obsessed and she would do anything to make her a star.

And so, almost without realizing it, absolute control over her life came: first with a calorie restriction in her diet, then weighing her five times a day and giving her home beauty treatments. “Your eyelashes are invisible. Do you think Dakota Fanning doesn’t dye them?” She told him when she was still a child and she didn’t feel like toning it up. But that would be just the beginning.

In October 2021, she was able to start talking about everything she lived under Debra’s shadow. According to her account, her mother bathed her until she was 16 years old and also performed gynecological check-ups herself. Her advance was not only on her body, but also devastated the intimacy of a teenager under construction: she had access to her private diaries and the emails that came to her.

In addition, control over his diet triggered bulimia and anorexia, which he suffered severely to the point of passing out at a friend’s house and losing teeth from frequently inducing vomiting. She recently recounted that, during those years, she also had obsessive-compulsive disorder and struggled with an addiction to alcohol when her mother’s illness was diagnosed.

Starting with Debra’s death, she was able to start taking apart her story. And little by little, she found herself with more details than she had normalized, like having almost daily nervous breakdowns on the film sets where she worked.

“With his death, many of his ideas for my life died. Acting was its own journey and a difficult one for me, for sure,” he revealed in an episode of the Anna Faris podcast, where he detailed his past with the perspective of adulthood. .

Jennette McCurdy’s work

Jennette McCurdy’s face is well known to millennials around the world. The work with which she achieved the maximum exposure was with her as the lead in the series iCarly, where she played the best friend of Carly, played by Miranda Cosgrove, with whom she remains friends. However, she had several characters before she came to this success in her life.

He appeared on Will & Grace, Zoey 101, Malcolm in the Middle, Law & Order, CSI, and also on Sam & Cat, where he landed a new leading role on Nickelodeon alongside Ariana Grande. A curious fact is that her birthday is the same day, although the singer is a year younger. However, fans pointed out that the relationship between them did not extend over time.

Between 2001 and 2016, Jannette participated in 20 films. That is, more than one film per year for a decade and a half. In Hollywood: Homicide Department she acted alongside Harrison Ford.

“My experience with acting is that I am very ashamed of what I did in the past. I feel dissatisfied with the roles I played, which were the most corny,” she commented on her bittersweet success.

She added: “At 15 I was already embarrassed about the shows I did between the ages of 13 and 21. My friends at 15 weren’t like, ‘Oh great, you’re on this Nickelodeon show.’ can have a very different experience with acting if you’re proud of your roles,” he explained.

“I quit a few years ago to try my luck writing and directing, and I’m doing very well. Initially, I didn’t want to act, my mom had put me there,” he clarified about his departure. In any case, he confessed that he does not rule out returning to acting if it is with a director he admires.