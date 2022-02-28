A former Nintendo employee claims that inhumane experiments were carried out to test the Virtual Boy

Recently, statements by Jim Wornell, a former Nintendo of America employee who has been talking about various topics in a Did You Know Gaming? focused on lost games. On this occasion, the statements have focused on the Virtual Boy testing processwhich you have defined as “strange and inhuman”. We leave you with the exact transcript of his testimony:

When they were testing for the Virtual Boy, they put us through this… have you ever seen the A Clockwork Orange movie? The scene where the person is immobilized in the chair with their eyelids open? That was kind of like the Virtual Boy tests. They dilated our pupils, they made us sit with our heads on a kind of device, and they illuminated our pupils. They had these plastic rods, which barely touched our eyes, and they said “no matter what happens, don’t blink for a minute.”

They put us through the strangest tests, just to make sure, I suppose, that the thing was safe. They blew air into our eyes, had us play a test game of Virtual Boy for 10-15 minutes, and then had to rest. Then they dilated our eyes again. 2 or 3 rounds of these just weird and inhumane torture tests just to make sure this thing wouldn’t kill me, or blind me, or whatever.