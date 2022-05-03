A former Nintendo of America worker admits to crunching when he worked on Zelda: Ocarina of Time

In an interview with Kiwi Talkz, former Nintendo of America associate producer and graphic designer Jim Wornell He has spoken about his experience working in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Timeone of Nintendo’s most ambitious games of the time.

Although the creative is accredited as “designer of the game’s instruction manual”, the truth is that he acknowledges that he played many other roles so that the game had an exemplary launch. This led to a kind of “crunch” for his part at a time when the American branch of Nintendo had far fewer workers than it does now:

Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released towards the end of my associate producing days. It was one of the last projects I worked on before I moved into design, so it was a bit frustrating to get to the end of the game and see my name in the credits as just “instruction manual designer.” As much as I love Ocarina Of Time, it’s a great game, it almost killed me because I spent so much time working on that game, you know, two weeks without a day off, working from eight in the morning to ten at night. It was crazy.

In addition to the aforementioned roles, Wornell also worked on the game doing quality control, advertising, marketing, and even in their legal department area. we leave you with the full interview in case you want to take a look:

Fortunately, Nintendo currently does not conduct any crunch practices, preferring to delay their games rather than force their workers. This has recently happened with cases such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons or the expected sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild scheduled for spring of next year.

What do you think of this story? Is it shocking to you? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

Via.