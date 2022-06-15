Entertainment

a former number 10 sees himself at the table of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 34 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Kimpembe hoped for in the Premier League, De Vrij and Koulibaly waiting

The legend of the Netherlands looked back on his great career. The number 10 oranje had come close to the Ballon d’Or in 2010. After a season in which he led Inter to a Calcio-Italian Cup-Champions League treble, and the Netherlands to a World Cup final , the Batavian was, for a time, on the roof of the football planet.

At the table of Messi and Ronaldo?

At 38, not sure that Sneijder is definitely descended from it: “I could have become like Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. I just didn’t want to. I enjoyed my life, maybe I had a glass of wine at dinner. Leo and Cristiano are different, they made a lot of sacrifices and that looks good to me. My career, however, has been amazing,” said the former attacking midfielder.

At the same age, Cristiano Ronaldo started at Manchester United. Even if it is complicated to know if he had the same potential as the two extraterrestrials, Wesley Sneijder’s lifestyle has undeniably cost his career dearly.

to summarize

In an interview with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, former Inter Milan playmaker Wesley Sneijder felt he could have reached the level of Messi and Ronaldo. “I just didn’t want to. I enjoyed my life” he justified.

Yann Noailles

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 34 1 minute read

Related Articles

A rented jet and payments: the FBI’s evidence against producer Ángel Del Villar | News Univision Drug Trafficking

2 mins ago

Shiloh Jolie Pitt in the middle of the legal dispute between her parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – Publimetro Chile

3 mins ago

Daniella Chávez enjoys the summer and shows off great beauties

13 mins ago

Incredible transformation! This is what Ryan Gosling looks like as Ken for the new “Barbie” film

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button