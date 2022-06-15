a former number 10 sees himself at the table of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Kimpembe hoped for in the Premier League, De Vrij and Koulibaly waiting

The legend of the Netherlands looked back on his great career. The number 10 oranje had come close to the Ballon d’Or in 2010. After a season in which he led Inter to a Calcio-Italian Cup-Champions League treble, and the Netherlands to a World Cup final , the Batavian was, for a time, on the roof of the football planet.

At the table of Messi and Ronaldo?

At 38, not sure that Sneijder is definitely descended from it: “I could have become like Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. I just didn’t want to. I enjoyed my life, maybe I had a glass of wine at dinner. Leo and Cristiano are different, they made a lot of sacrifices and that looks good to me. My career, however, has been amazing,” said the former attacking midfielder.

Por cierto, los 38 años que hoy cumple Sneijder pueden ser los pero llevados por un ex futbolista en tiempo pic.twitter.com/Kw1Ily3sSP — Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) June 9, 2022

At the same age, Cristiano Ronaldo started at Manchester United. Even if it is complicated to know if he had the same potential as the two extraterrestrials, Wesley Sneijder’s lifestyle has undeniably cost his career dearly.