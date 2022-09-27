Entertainment

A former OM track validated by Lionel Messi!

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read

While he has just found the Argentina selection during this gathering in September, Lionel Messi is under the spell of a young player formerly tracked by OM.

Lionel Messi has just found his selection a few weeks before the start of the World Cup. Before playing their second match against Jamaica on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the Albiceleste largely disposed of a weak team from Honduras (3-0). During this meeting, the young attacking midfielder from Atlanta United made a very remarkable entry. Formerly tracked by Olympique de Marseille, Almada has been shining since the start of the season in MLS, winning the right to play in the selection alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or.

Thiago is very fresh. He is very fast

Lionel Messi was also very complimentary to his young teammate after Argentina’s first game on Saturday. “Thiago is very fresh. He is very fast, he plays a lot in ‘one against one’. He is very mischievous, he is not afraid of anything. He is a very professional and intelligent player. » A statement that will surely please the principal concerned.

READ ALSO: OM suspends several fan subscriptions (for 2 years)!

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read

Related Articles

Brad Pitt wants to forget Angelina Jolie and is seeing Emily Ratajkowski | People | Entertainment

8 mins ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Real Madrid wants to steal a compatriot from Neymar

10 mins ago

The imposing physical change of Natalie Portman for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

19 mins ago

Florence Pugh: her 5 films to see

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button