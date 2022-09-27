A former OM track validated by Lionel Messi!

While he has just found the Argentina selection during this gathering in September, Lionel Messi is under the spell of a young player formerly tracked by OM.

Lionel Messi has just found his selection a few weeks before the start of the World Cup. Before playing their second match against Jamaica on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the Albiceleste largely disposed of a weak team from Honduras (3-0). During this meeting, the young attacking midfielder from Atlanta United made a very remarkable entry. Formerly tracked by Olympique de Marseille, Almada has been shining since the start of the season in MLS, winning the right to play in the selection alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or.

Thiago is very fresh. He is very fast

Lionel Messi was also very complimentary to his young teammate after Argentina’s first game on Saturday. “Thiago is very fresh. He is very fast, he plays a lot in ‘one against one’. He is very mischievous, he is not afraid of anything. He is a very professional and intelligent player. » A statement that will surely please the principal concerned.

