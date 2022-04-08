A former Parisian steps up for Neymar

MisterL’s videos on: We are hiring !



Former PSG central defender Thiago Silva talks about the Ile-de-France club’s new disillusionment in the Champions League but also about the hostile reactions of fans against Neymar Jr.

“The incredible elimination, unimaginable for us who are supporters of PSG. Every year, it’s the same thing. There are things to improve, but not many changes. Each time, we come back to zero, and that is not possible in football. Even if PSG has a lot of money, but that’s not what makes you win in football. Titles are not that. Neymar is very happy there, but it’s difficult to play at home and to be criticized and whistled. Everything wins everything, but in France it is useless. You have to win the Champions League, but it doesn’t happen like that. The fans have to be behind the team. We know that supporters always make a difference both negatively and positively.said the Chelsea defender, at the microphone of Canal +.