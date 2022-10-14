a former PSG asks for respect for Cristiano Ronaldo!

Zapping World Eleven PSG: Galtier’s cash response to Julien Fournier’s criticisms!

Ander Herrera spent 5 seasons at Manchester United between 2014 and 2019. Today on loan to his training club, Atletic Bilbao, the Spanish midfielder still belongs to PSG, but the Basque club has an option purchase that she can activate at the end of the season. In an interview with ESPN, the former Red Devils player spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo. The 33-year-old midfielder asked for respect for the Portuguese, and what he achieved at Manchester United. Ander Herrera then praised CR7 and Lionel Messi. Comments relayed by the Twitter account Manchester United EN.

On the criticism around Cristiano Ronaldo

“When you have a player who scored 24/25 goals last season, how can you say he’s not a player for the team? He’s not going to score 50 goals every season, but he’s still fighting, he scores, he takes care of himself, so respect.”

On the presence of the Portuguese in major meetings

“You have to control the workload. You can’t get him to play every game in the season, but in the big moments he will be there. One thing you can’t lie about is the stats .”

On the career of CR7 and Messi