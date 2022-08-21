Entertainment

a former Red Devil annoyed by the attitude of Cristiano Ronaldo!

Now less than two weeks from the end of the transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo, eager to leave, is still a Manchester United player. If he promised to break the silence within a few weeks, the Portuguese was taken back on his attitude by one of his former teammates.

Saha annoyed by Ronaldo’s attitude

Indeed, for beIN Sports, Louis Saha, teammate of CR7 at MU for four years, regretted the communication of the native of Funchal:

“With all due respect, I think he did himself a disservice. He said he was going to speak out soon and reveal things. I think he may have left the things get a little bit worse. And that’s a shame. I’m a big fan of the player but at the same time I’m a big supporter of Manchester United and you always have to be a bigger supporter of the team. I always say that no one is bigger than the club. And that’s it.”

A former Manchester United player has criticized Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude. Indeed, Louis Saha thinks that the Portuguese’s communication is bad but above all that no one is above the club.

