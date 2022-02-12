A former ROH champion about to sign for WWE?

In the last few weeks and months, you have surely read the news that ROH would have temporarily closed its doors thus releasing all the talents under contract after its last ppv staged just a few months ago or ROH Final Battle.

The famous independent federation has seen the birth and growth of wrestlers such as CM Punk, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Bryan Danielson (best known as Daniel Bryan in WWE), the Young Bucks and the former Undisputed Era of NXT or Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly.

Lately we have seen an “invasion” of ROH athletes in Impact Wrestling led by Mike Bennett and beyond, current ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham also defended the PPV title of Impact Wrestling or Hard To Kill more than a month ago defeating Chris Sabin.

Offered a contract to former ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C

Dave Meltzer reports that Rok-C recently took part in a WWE Tryout, the second time she has tried it, and was offered a deal. Rok-C was also part of a Tryout in December 2021.

At just 20, Rok-C, real name Carla Gonzalez, began training at 13, then moved on to Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school and promotion at age 16. She defeated Miranda Alize in a tournament finals to claim the ROH Women’s World Championship at Death Before Dishonor in September 2021.

He defended the title eight times, including a win over Willow Nightingale at December’s Final Battle pay-per-view, then lost the title to Deonna Purrazzo in an Impact Wrestling recording in January of this year.

A number of talents who took part in December’s WWE Tryout have also been used by AEW in the past, including Robyn Renegade, who faced AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD on yesterday’s AEW Rampage episode. night.