A former White House adviser admits he helped plan coups abroad

BBC News World

13 July 2022, 17:07 GMT Updated 2 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, John Bolton was a key player in the Trump administration’s hardline policy toward Maduro.

John Bolton, who was White House National Security Adviser during the Donald Trump administration, claimed Tuesday that he had helped plan coups in foreign countries.

The recognition was given in an interview with the former official on the CNN network in which he spoke about the attack on the United States Capitol that occurred on January 6, 2021.

During the interview, Bolton questioned whether the commission investigating the assault on the Capitol holds Trump responsible for having incited the violence on January 6 in an attempt to cling to power and assured that the former president is not competent enough to carry out a “carefully planned coup”.

“As someone who has helped plan coups ANDstate, not here, but you know (in) other places, I know that it requires a lot of work. And that’s not what he (Trump) did.”assured.

The interviewer then asked what coup attempts he was referring to, to which Bolton responded by saying that he was not going to go into details, and then he mentioned Venezuela.

“It turned out to be unsuccessful. Not that we had much to do with it, but I saw what it took for an opposition to try to unseat an illegally elected president and it failed,” he said.

Support for Guaido

Being White House National Security Advisor, Bolton promoted the adoption of sanctions against the Maduro governmentafter he was re-elected to office in 2018 in elections branded as fraudulent by much of the international community.

As a consequence, the White House decided to recognize the then president of the Venezuelan Parliament, the opposition Juan Guiadó, when he, invoking articles of the Venezuelan Constitution, was sworn in in January 2019 as interim president of the country.

From then on, Guaidó made numerous calls to the Venezuelan military to withdraw support from Maduro and contribute to a political transition in the country.

In those efforts, Guaidó received public support from Bolton.

On April 30, 2019, there was an operation through which the Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López, founder and leader of the Voluntad Popular party, escaped from the house arrest to which he was subjected and was in the streets of Caracas making a call to the Venezuelan military. so that they would abandon Maduro definitively.

Those calls failed, but that same day Bolton posted a message on Twitter addressed to the Venezuelan Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López; the then president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Maikel Moreno; and the director of Military Counterintelligence, Iván Hernández Dala.

“Accept the amnesty offered by Guaidó, protect the Constitution and remove Maduro, and we will remove them from our sanctions list. Stay with Maduro and go down with the ship,” he told them.

It is unclear whether, when Bolton admitted to helping plan a coup in Venezuela, he was referring to that day.