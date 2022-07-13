News

A former White House adviser admits he helped plan coups abroad

Photo of Zach Zach53 mins ago
0 37 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

John Bolton

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

John Bolton was a key player in the Trump administration’s hard-line policy toward Maduro.

John Bolton, who was White House National Security Adviser during the Donald Trump administration, claimed Tuesday that he had helped plan coups in foreign countries.

The recognition was given in an interview with the former official on the CNN network in which he spoke about the attack on the United States Capitol that occurred on January 6, 2021.

During the interview, Bolton questioned whether the commission investigating the assault on the Capitol holds Trump responsible for having incited the violence on January 6 in an attempt to cling to power and assured that the former president is not competent enough to carry out a “carefully planned coup”.

“As someone who has helped plan coups ANDstate, not here, but you know (in) other places, I know that it requires a lot of work. And that’s not what he (Trump) did.”assured.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach53 mins ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How to check your immigration status online to check your visa, residence and more

8 mins ago

Who is Christian Agront, the businessman and influencer accused of evading millions of dollars to the Treasury?

19 mins ago

A former White House adviser admits he helped plan coups abroad

31 mins ago

what to expect from this new phase?

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button