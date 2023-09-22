A Fortnite player discovers an exploit to counter lasers in a way no one imagined

Fortnite’s newest season, Last Stand, is now online and has a heist-focused theme. These heists feature vaults that house various mythical weapons. However, reaching these vaults is not an easy task, as numerous lasers and turrets protect them. Lasers are one of the biggest aspects of this season, as players saw that with the arrival of Season 4, the official Fortnite Twitter account changed the profile picture to a large “F” with lasers in the background.

These are placed in the hallways leading to the vault and touching any of them will trap you in a jail cell. While it’s easy enough to smash through these cells with your pickaxe, it gives players room to shoot while you’re trapped inside.

Well, you may not have to worry about that as a Reddit user found some kind of trick and all you need to do is walk.

Overcome lasers in Fortnite with ease

While players were getting stuck traversing these laser hallways, Redditor “u/geekXpop” discovered that the trick to getting through them was getting stuck in a corner. As you can see in the video, the player sticks very close to the wall and walks straight.

This is a clever way to get through the laser hallway and was appreciated by everyone in the community, as no one had really thought about it.

While no horizontal lasers appear in the video, it’s important to note that in some places, there will also be some of them in your path, which may require you to jump. It’s also essential to know that laser variations continue to change, so you’ll need to plan your run precisely.

Second alternative: Rocket Ram to the rescue

Another easy and straightforward way to beat these lasers is to use Rocket Ram, which is a utility item added to the game this season. It allows you to fly like a battering ram, destroying everything in your path.

You may want to stop by these laser rooms for a variety of reasons. Whether it’s to complete Nolan Chance’s quests or to find mythical weapons like Midas’ Drum Gun or TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow hidden inside the vault. These vaults can be found in the following locations: Sanguine Suites, Eclipsed Estate, and Relentless Retreat.

Key takeaways

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has a lot of features for players to play with. The heist theme and laser-protected vaults are just a few of the features that go together, giving the game a “Mission: Impossible” or “Ocean’s Twelve” feel.

As new obstacles are added to Fortnite, it will be interesting to see how players tackle them with their ingenuity and creativity.

The Battle Bus is coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite Item Shop today!