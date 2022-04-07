NewsUS

A fox bites a legislator and journalist in the surroundings of the US Capitol.

The US Capitol Police captured this Tuesday auA red fox that bit several people, including a legislator and a journalist, near Congress.

“We have received several reports of fox attacks on the grounds of the United States Capitol. For your safety, do not approach any fox,” the police force warned on its Twitter account.

Hours later, The police announced on social networks the capture of the specimen on a slope of the Capitol Hill and published photos of the fox in question inside a cage.

Among those affected by fox bites is eDemocratic Congressman Ami Bera, whose team confirmed to various media outlets that he was attacked by the fox on Monday night as he left his office.

The California legislator, who did not see the fox, was bitten on the leg and He received the rabies and tetanus vaccine as a precaution.

As well The journalist Ximena Bustillo explained on Twitter that the fox bit her from behind while she was walking.

“That feeling when you get bitten by a fox coming out of the Capitol. It’s something you of course expect to happen in downtown (Washington) DC,” the reporter joked on Twitter.

Rock Creek Park, one of the largest in the US capital, is home to red foxes, which sometimes come down to the center of the city.

