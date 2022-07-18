Entertainment

A frame back to training today

After a victory over Quevilly-Rouen (2-0) last Friday, the PSG is now focused on his summer tour at Japan for the next ten days. On the program, promotional activities, marketing operations but above all three friendly matches to best prepare for the 2022-2023 season: Kawasaki Frontal (Wednesday July 20 at 12:30 p.m. in France), Urawa Red Diamonds (Saturday July 23 at 12 p.m.) and Gamba Osaka (Monday July 25 at 12 p.m.). Meetings you should attend Neymar Jr.

Neymar present at today’s training

Touched in the hip in the middle of last week, the number 10 of the PSG had been preserved and had not played the first pre-season meeting against Quevilly-Rouen. This Monday evening, after a first part of the day marked by promotional activitiesthe Rouge & Bleu trained in front of the public, at Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground of Tokyo. And Neymar Jr took part in the collective session with his teammates, in front of 15,000 attentive spectators. It remains to be seen whether he will be available to Christophe Galtier for the next friendly match against Kawasaki Frontal in two days.

  • Wednesday July 20 (12:30 p.m. in France on beIN SPORTS 1): Kawasaki Frontale / PSG
  • Saturday July 23 (12 p.m. on beIN SPORTS 1): Urawa Red Diamonds / PSG
  • Monday July 25 (12 p.m. on beIN SPORTS 1): Gamba Osaka / PSG
  • Sunday July 31: PSG / FC Nantes (Champions Trophy)
  • August 6-7: Clermont Foot / PSG (1st day of Ligue 1)

