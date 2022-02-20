“A fraud”: Gennady Golovkin attacked Canelo Álvarez

Gennady Golovkin pointed out an alleged fraud in the results of the fights where he faced Canelo Álvarez (Photo: John Locher/AP)

Although Saúl Álvarez’s career was already widely popular in 2017, his fight against Gennady Golovkin represented a turning point due to the resistance imposed by the boxer from Kazakhstan. After the judges decreed a draw in the first confrontation, in the rematch held the following year most cards favored the Mexican. However, GGG consider that the result It was unfair and the product of fraud.

Amid rumors pointing to the possible fighting trilogy, the Kazakh participated in the podcast walking the floor, by Chris Shiflett, where he recalled the two occasions he faced the boxer from Guadalajara. The fight it has been one of the closest in the history of boxing for the quality shown by both characters, although Golovkin condemned that the result It has not favored him on any of the occasions.

“I think I won those two fights and there’s no way I’m going to change my mind. There are people who are happy believing that the opposite happened (his defeat), but I don’t care. Yes, the result infuriated me a little, because in those moments It was the biggest fight in the world.” declared in the radio space.

In two brawls they had, one had a split result while the second favored the Mexican (Photo: John Locher/AP)

The fight started on September 16, 2017 It was one of the most anticipated in the world of boxing. Until then, the record for GGG Was composed of 37 fights undefeated in the professional arena. In addition, he was the middleweight champion by the World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF), as well as the International Boxing Organization (OIB).

On the opposite side, the Cinnamon Alvarez he presented himself to the brawl with greater amplitude in his path traveled. Of the 51 fights he had done, 49 had been victoriesas well as with a draw and a single loss suffered against Floyd Mayweather. Likewise, resounding wins over Liam Smith, Amir Khan, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Miguel Cotto put high expectations on his shoulders.

In the first episode, the two boxers demonstrated their great quality and experience in the strings. The predictions in favor of each of them were refuted round after round due to the even level. Finally, with the uncertainty about the final result, the boxers were surprised to hear the similar verdict of each of the judges.

Gennady Golovkin had an undefeated record before facing the Mexican (Photo: AP)

Dissatisfied with the result the corners planned revenge for the following year. Golovkin was able to engage in another fight, which he won by knockout, before facing the man from Guadalajara again, so he trusted his performance. However, in an equally closed match, the judges were the protagonists of the controversy by presenting cards with scores of 118-110 and 115-113. in favor of Cinnamon Alvarezas well as one with tie in 114-114.

In that occasion, the only nonconformist was Golovkin, as well as all the followers who bet on his victory and supported it with his performance in the ring. Far from agreeing to a third exhibition so that the Kazakh would have the opportunity to recover the fajillas that he lost, The Mexican set his sights on other weight categories such as super middleweight and light heavyweight. It is worth mentioning that the only defense he made at 160 pounds was granted to Daniel Jacobs.

Canelo Álvarez could face GGG for the third time (Photo: AFP)

“Seeing that people were able to get away with it with that result fraud makes one start to wonder what is really going on. You begin to see boxing not only as a sport, but as a business. This definitely changed my perspective as a fighter”, was his opinion about the alleged manipulation in the outcome of the fights.

Four years after meeting Cinnamon and GGG they could see each other again in the ring. The Mexican would have received a proposal from Eddie Hearn for a fight for the super middleweight belts in May or September 2022, although the man from Guadalajara emphasized that the decision has not been made.

