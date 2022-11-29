A free NFT at Art Basel: visitors can generate and take their own work of art

Infobae toured this NFT space at Art Basel Miami Beach. (Ronen Suarc)

As soon as you enter Art Basel in Miami Beach Convention Center, attention is drawn to a group of people. present Performance in Code, which offers just that: an experience. “Come, do you want to make your own NFT?” invites Marissa TrewBlokhaus’ content leader, to those interested in the screens that are changing works of art.

From December 1, when the great gallery fair opens for general admission, this will be one of the most popular places. “We were there last year and, although we were not generating, but only showing, we had a huge number of visitors, the public.” At that time, Trew observed, people were “more curious about what art was like on the blockchain.”

This year, on the other hand, they will be the protagonists.

At Art Basel, “Performance in Code” allows visitors to experience being artists with a technological background. (Ronen Suarc)

“People can experience the process,” he explained to infobae. “They start by scanning a QR code on one of the iPads we offer, to create a wallet that allows them to mint an NFT.” Performance in Code provides a social login to go to the Kukai app and do it.

“That’s it,” Trew continued the process. “This is going to be your wallet. Now it is enough to wait a few minutes, while the transaction is made. In that time, a generative code pre-established by the creators and programmers will also be at work. “Now you refresh the page,” invited the expert. “You already have your NFT, for the generosity of the artists. Totally free!”.

The NFT is not chosen, but minted randomly: that is also part of the experiment. “Choice and chance merge into a code,” explains the document from the creators of Performance in Code. “Generative art is a collision between creativity and data, a vision encoded by the artist and illuminated by an algorithm.”

The screens in the NFT zone allow people to learn more about the art of blockchain. (Ronen Suarc)

The exhibition invites the visitor to be an active participant and observe how creation and probabilities are manifested thanks to the code. As the subtitle of the show explains, to “decipher the value in generative art”.

There are also screens that show pieces and others to find out and learn more about the art on the blockchain. “It’s not so much about owning a bit of technology as it is about owning a piece of art and appreciating art: let’s just say that the NFT is just the technological substrate,” Trew explained. “We concentrate on spreading generative art.”

The artists participating in Performance in Code are DistCollective (DistC), a collaboration of Turkish artists bilge gunay and Ilgin Içozu; Ivona Taua Lithuanian specialist in generative artificial intelligence, and Tyler Boswell, Las Vegas-based web developer and creative code writer. They will be at Art Basel on Friday to talk about this work.

This is the NFT created in Art Basel for Infobae, part of “Performance in Code”.

“There is a lot of speculation about the movements of the markets,” Trew said, alluding to some decline in interest in blockchain art, “but the important thing is that the people and communities that create and mint NFTs have not waned. On the contrary: they maintain the enthusiasm. Because one of the main applications of this technology is that artists feel more empowered to create and sell their work in this medium”.

Among the people looking at the pieces on the screens—some of them from previous Blokhaus exhibits—some focus on the rarity of the works and others on the sophistication of the underlying code. “But the vast majority of people buy them because they like how they look,” summarized the presenter. “It’s a piece of art that they want to display in their homes or show to their friends, just like they would a traditional piece of art.”

