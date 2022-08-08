A French footballer receives the support of Justin Bieber!

Women’s football is on the rise. On May 21, 2022, the final of the 2021-2022 Women’s Champions League was played, and it was a French club that won the title, for the eighth time in its history. Women’s Olympique Lyonnais beat FC Barcelona (3-1). In the team, a certain Eugénie Le Sommer has particularly attracted attention in recent days.

Lebron James and Justin Bieber fans of a French woman

And this, for a goal scored in 2021, while she was still playing in the American championship. At the time when she played for OL Reign, a franchise (which Groupe Olympique Lyonnais owns 89.5%, and a certain Tony Parker 3%), she scored against Racing Louisville, after a game leg “criminal”, which caused a defender from the opposing team to fall to the ground. On several occasions, Eugénie Le Sommer took her on the wrong foot to reach the goal and shoot to score.

And the sequence, isolated by the sports channel ESPN had its little success on social networks, shared among others by Lebron James and Justin Bieber. The sportswoman was the first surprised: “If I had been told one day that Lebron James and Justin Bieber would share one of my goals. Such an honor” she wrote on the Web. The former called his leg sequence “mad” and the second “absolutely pig”.

OL Reign jumped on the occasion and issued an invitation to the two stars. To the basketball player and singer, officials wrote on Twitter “We’ll save you tickets for next weekend, Lebron James and Justin Bieber. We ahcan’t wait to see you“. These celebrities who live in the United States will not need to come to France to see the match. The meeting was given on August 14 in Seattle, the city where OL Reign trains. , for a meeting with the girls of Gotham FC, in the northwest of the country, and less than 3 hours flight from Los Angeles.

Where was Eugénie Le Sommer during Euro 2022?

Now in France, this show of force questions the supporters of the French women’s football team. Indeed, on July 31, England won Euro 2022, against Germany. The Frenchy Eugénie Le Sommer, she did not even play the competition.

