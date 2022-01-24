a French soldier killed, Italians unharmed – Defense Analysis

(updated at 4.55 pm)

A French soldier was killed in the afternoon of Saturday 22 January during a mortar attack on the military base of Gao (Mali). This was announced by the Elysée recalling the memory of Brigadier Alexandre Martin of the 54th Hyères Artillery Regiment.

This is the 53rd French casualty in the context of operations against jihadists in the Sahel (first Operation Serval then, since 2014, Operation Barkhane): only last Tuesday four French soldiers were wounded in nearby Burkina Faso due to an IED that hit their vehicle.

Saturday’s attack hit the advanced base in northern Mali also used by the European contingents of the Takuba Task Force, including the Italian one made up mostly of helicopters and aircraft fusiliers.

“The Gao Advanced Operating Base in Mali was hit by mortar fire by forces hostile to the French-led international coalition, which operates in the Sahel as part of Operation Barkhane”, the ministry of Italian defense specifying that “there are no Italian injured and the personnel are safe.

The soldiers of the Italian contingent framed in the Jacana Task Force, about 20 soldiers who are part of the staff of the Command and of the National Support Element detached in Gao, are well and during the attack they took refuge inside special bunkers that guarantee their safety “.

The Italian contingent sees authorized a maximum number of 250 and is divided into the TF Rotary Wing Jacana, currently commanded by Colonel Andrea Carbonaro.

These are the components:

3 transport helicopters CH 47 f “Chinook”, in medevac configuration, of the 1st Antares Regiment of the Army Aviation;



3 exploration and escort helicopters AH-129D “Mangusta” of the 5th and 7th regiments of the Friuli Airmobile Brigade;



4 teams of the 66th Trieste Aircraft Infantry Regiment with the task of providing safety on board the CH 47 and during the recovery phases in the area of ​​operations;



logistic support.



Role 1 health facility with a team that ensures support for all military personnel of the international coalition



Staff in the command of TF Takuba

Regarding the increasingly complex military situation in Mali, on 21 January General Stephen Townsend, head of the US Africa Command, confirmed the presence of hundreds of Russian contractors of the Wagner Group in Mali, a presence that, like that of Russian military advisers ” officers ”, is at the center of a fierce debate between Mali, France and the other states of the region.

Today, in neighboring Burkina Faso, rebel soldiers took control of the Lamizana Sangoule barracks in the capital Ouagadougou, demanding army reforms and better care for the soldiers and families of those injured in the war on jihadists. A rebel leader told the AP news agency that the military is demanding better working conditions for the army, including increased enlistments and better health care and social security for the wounded and families of the fallen.

The government denied it was a coup but the rebels also asked for the dismissal of the military and intelligence leaders while other barracks seem to have joined the revolt and demonstrators set fire to the headquarters of the ruling party (Popular Movement for the progress -MPP). by President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, in Ouagadougou.

