A fresh twist for Sebastian Stan on a dark romance

Principal Mimi Cave was driving one day when she received an email from a name she didn’t recognize. She was Sebastian Stanwritten under a pseudonym.

“I just couldn’t help it,” Stan wrote.

I had been considering him to star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in her first feature film Fresh, which is loosely about the horrors of modern dating. Attached was a video, a supplemental audition of sorts, of him dancing in a kitchen with a steak knife.

Sebastian Stan in a still from Fresh. (Image: Searchlight Pictures via AP)

It was not related to the part. His character Steve has a pivotal dance moment in a cooking game for Animotion’s Obsession. And Cave had a background in dance and music video directing for cool indie bands like Lucius, Sleigh Bells and tUnE-yArDs.

What Stan didn’t know at the time was that the part was already his.

“I had to stop my car,” Cave said, laughing. “We had already decided that we were going to cast him, but this just put the nail in the coffin. Obviously he was super into it, excited and inspired.”

It may only be March, but Stan is already having a big year with his tattooed transformation as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy and a possibly too-good-to-be-true boyfriend in Fresh, both of which are available on Hulu.

Sebastian Stan is probably best known for his association with Marvel. (Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“Fresh” in particular had Stan doing deep dives into relationships, reading Alain de Botton’s treatise on marrying the wrong person, and other complex men in recent history who probably shouldn’t be named. -going-in-the-best movies.

“It has that fun kind of spontaneous, naturalistic banter that you’d see in Before Sunrise. Two people who meet and call each other and are honest and aware of how awkward it is to meet someone without even meeting them,” she said. “You want to know what happens to these two people. Then she takes a turn and becomes even more fascinating.”

Stan is probably best known for his association with Marvel: he’s played Captain America’s friend-enemy Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier for over a decade, in movies and on the Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“I learned a lot from Marvel,” Stan said. “I still give Marvel credit for letting people give me a chance and consider me for things.”

But he’s also amassed an impressive list of co-stars and directors over the past 20 years. Part of that has to do with the fact that Stan has never cared about paper size. He has always accepted small roles for the opportunity to work with the likes of Jonathan Demme (Rachel Getting Married and Ricki and the Flash), Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan) and Steven Soderbergh (Logan Lucky).

Sebastian Stan can currently be seen opposite Lily James in Pam & Tommy, which opens on February 2. (Erin Simkin/Hulu via AP)

“I’d rather be part of a project that asks questions, that people will talk about, or that’s good and has a scene rather than being in every frame on something that doesn’t seem to resonate,” Stan said.

He has played the children of Meryl Streep (Ricki and the Flash) and Sigourney Weaver (Political Animals), infamous boyfriends of Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”) and Lily James (Pam & Tommy), and supporting detective Nicole. Kidman (Destroyer) as well as Jessica Chastain’s super spy (The 355) and astronaut (The Martian).

As Stan tells it, she woke up one morning and realized she’s better at roles opposite “very strong women.”

Things are good now for Stan, but he’s not ready to stand up either.

“You have to remember I’m from Eastern Europe,” Stan said. “I always grew up thinking that the other shoe is going to fall off.”

Stan was born in Romania in 1982. He and his mother left in the middle of the 1989 revolution and moved to Vienna for a few years, although neither of them spoke German at the time. When he was 12 years old, they moved to Rockland County, New York, and Stan began to take acting seriously, attending the famous Stagedoor Manor summer camp, which has alumni like Natalie Portman and Robert Downey, Jr. working with more afternoon. His Broadway debut in 2007’s “Talk Radio” was what put him on Demme’s radar and gave him the opportunity to meet the likes of Al Pacino and Paul Newman.

“(Demme) came backstage and said, ‘I’m doing this movie with Anne Hathaway and there’s no role for you, but I’ll do it, I’ll just figure it out.’ You’re just going to be on it,’” Stan said. “He was such a kind and generous man.”

Stan has a few projects in the works right now, including a movie for Brady Corbet, who he used to watch at auditions, that are trying to get off the ground. And he could also start producing. He just doesn’t want to get lazy.

“I feel like you always have to keep growing. You have to keep trying to make changes,” she said. “I’m very, very afraid of comfort and being too comfortable and playing any character.”