A Friend Of Amber Heard Says The Aquaman Actress Is Devastated

Amber Heard stunned the world with his 2018 article on Washington Post where she implied that her ex-husband Johnny Depp he was an abuser. Later the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He initiated a trial for defamation that became a true media scandal that ended with the actor of Scissorhands victorious with the possibility of returning to Hollywood for him and a dark outlook for her.

Eve Barlow is a friend of Amber Heard who participated in the publicized trial but was expelled from the room for exchanging Twitter messages when that activity was not allowed for those present. She decided to talk to The Sod’s Law Podcast with Daniel M. Rosenberg about what the protagonist of Aquaman and what she tries to do to support him in this difficult moment.

“You hope people understand that you have a heart and a soul and that you have your own life. What I find so hard to digest right now is this kind of blackout that I have in just a few moments between dealing with legal issues, dealing with PR, and just helping Amber not feel like she wants to kill herself.”was Barlow’s disturbing confession about Heard’s present.

Amber Heard in Trouble

Anything more than Eve Barlow In Internet? The friend of Amber Heard took advantage of their social networks to criticize the participation of Johnny Depp in the MTV Video Music Awards where the actor acted as Moon Man: “If you’re going to make a joke about yourself that you need a job, you don’t show up as a hologram hanging from the ceiling. Johnny Depp is an excuse for a desperate dinosaur. Keep it real, man. Or something”Barlow posted.

Currently Amber Heard is left alone in the Hollywood environment and there is even a request in Change.Org to be removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom document with more than 4.6 million signatures that says: “As Amber is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of the actress’s victims or exalt a domestic abuser.”.

The truth is Amber Heard explained during the trial with Johnny Depp that this situation had already brought him consequences with Warner Bros. and that the producer had decided to eliminate several scenes of her character Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Now there are rumors about a total cancellation of the actress in the DC Extended Universe and fans even suggest Emilia Clarke of game of Thrones to replace it.