“A friend of mine a coach years ago said ‘Zero tituli’ I d …

It’s time for eve a Bologna. Mihajlovic’s team prepares to face the Naples by Luciano Spalletti, in the match on Monday at 18:30. After the defeat against Cagliari, the rossoblù team seeks redemption: “A coach friend of mine used to say years ago ‘Zero tituli’ I say ‘Zero alibi’. Mazzarri said that I complained about the absences, but that’s not the case, the game was played knowing what it could entail. They have been clever, sport teaches honesty and in the case of Cagliari there has not been. And I am referring to the consequences it entailed, first of all towards the safety of the players. Now let’s look ahead, tomorrow a good game awaits us and we are ready to play it. I hope they don’t win tomorrow, then all the others win“.

Mihajlovic’s words on training

The coach then spoke about recoveries: “Of those who have had Covid we have recovered all, but today is the first training they can do. There are several players damaged after the match against Cagliari. Some have recovered some have not. In any case, eleven will be there. Orsolini did not recover. Medel will ask me to play, but I can’t risk it. It will probably enter during the race. Dominguez? For now it is available. In case of operation I think we are talking about at least 3 months, if all goes well. However, nothing has yet been decided “.

He then continued: “Binks I was sure he would do well in Cagliari and he is doing it. He has always trained well, and has always made himself available to the team. I’m sure it will do well. Skov Olsen is also doing well, in Cagliari he did well. Sometimes he should be more proactive, even though you don’t play his role. We have many solutions, so I still don’t know how and who I will play tomorrow, but up Skov Olsen I know I can count for two roles“.

Finally, he also talked about his condition: “I am very well, I am recovering the condition and I hope that the field will confirm what I perceive. I want to stay here and this is my primary goal. I’m waiting for my chance, and I want to be that something missing from Bologna. Market? We talked about it with Saputo. ““.