A Friend of the Family anticipates its premiere with the full trailer – La Cosa Cine

A Friend of the Familythe next original production of peacock, anticipates its premiere with the first full trailer. Based on the case of the actress, dancer and singer Jan Broberg Feltwho was kidnapped twice by Robert Bertholdneighbor and friend of the family.

“The series tells the story of our family and my story. We were a loving, trusting and educated family. We weren’t stupid or careless. So how could this happen in our neighborhood, where we knew everyone and everyone was friends? The truth is that most predators are not strangers, but people we know, people who can build trust, create special friendships, and psychologically separate family members. This story will make you talk, scream, cry and make you angry. Good”, reads the official synopsis.

A Friend of the Family is starring mackena grace, jake lacy, Anna Pakin, Colin Hank Y Lio Tipton.

