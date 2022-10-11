A Friend of the Family. TV series

From the producers of ‘The Act’ and ‘Candy’, ‘A Friend of the Family’ is based on the true story of Robert Berchtoldan American criminal famous in the 70s for a case of continued abuse and a series of kidnappings perpetrated against Jan Broberg, the daughter of his neighbors. The series, distributed by the American streaming service Peacock premieres its first three episodes on October 6 of 2022.

The story takes place in the 1970s, when a new family arrives in the neighborhood where Bob and Mary Ann Broberg live with his three daughters. Robert Berchtold, father of the family of the newcomers and exemplary neighbor, soon becomes a close friend of the Brobergs and begins to hit it off with their daughters. Especially with one of them, Jan, with whom he becomes obsessed to the point of kidnapping her on several occasions, drug her and rape her under trickery and manipulation. The parents, as manipulated by him as his daughter, drop the charges against him. East surprising real case tells one of the most lurid stories of psychopathy, Stockholm syndrome and pedophilia in the United States.

The series is starring Jake Lacy, in the role of Robert Berchtold, Colin Hanks as Bob Broberg, Anna Paquin as Mary Ann Broberg, and Hendrix Yancey and Mckenna Grace as the older and younger versions of Jan Broberg. After the first three episodes, which are made public at the same time, Peacock launches the rest of its nine chapters weekly.

Created by Nick Antosca, the series is directed by Rachel Goldberg, Eliza Hittman, Steven Piet, Jamie Travis and Lauren Wolkstein. The producers of ‘A Friend of the Family’ are Eat the Cat, Universal Content Productions and Top Knot Films. So much Jan as Mary Ann Broberg, original mother and daughter from the true storyare listed as producers of the series.