a friendly planned against Lionel Messi’s club this summer

Zapping Goal! soccer club FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi’s figures in Catalonia

While waiting to find out if Lionel Messi will one day find FC Barcelona, ​​it could be that the Blaugrana will soon cross paths with a club linked to La Pulga. And we are not talking about a possible Champions League match between PSG and FCB. The Catalans have just unveiled part of their summer program and a friendly tour is scheduled for July.

On July 19, Xavi’s men will face Inter Miami in Florida and on July 30 the New York Red Bulls in the Big Apple. Inter Miami is the club of David Beckham, who dreams of enlisting Lionel Messi at the end of his Parisian contract, in the summer of 2023, and in which the Argentine genius could invest by then. A way to make contact with a legend who has distanced himself from the Blaugrana since his controversial departure last summer…

#FCB 🔵🔴 🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA: El Barça informs that el primer team jugará dos amistosos en Estados Unidos during the pretemporada 📆 July 19 🆚 Miami Inter (in Miami)

📆 July 30 🆚 NY Red Bulls (in Nueva York)https://t.co/k6DwKOloss pic.twitter.com/7aiLOqyPIH — Diario SPORT (@sport) May 19, 2022