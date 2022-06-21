“A fright”: in Brazil, the private jet of footballer Neymar Jr. forced to make an emergency landing

the essential

Footballer Neymar Jr. announced on Instagram that his private jet had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday. The athlete was traveling from Miami to Brazil in the middle of the night when he suffered a depressurization problem.

“Everything is fine, it was just a scare,” Neymar said on Tuesday June 21 on Instagram to reassure his fans after his private jet made an emergency landing in the middle of the night in Boa Vista, a city in northern Brazil. Coming from Miami, the plane had to land in Boa Vista around 2 a.m. (local time – 0500 GMT) instead of continuing on its way to Sao Paulo (southeast), in order to avoid “a problem of depressurization” after a “windshield problem”, explained the daily O Globo on his site.

Neymar’s jet ‘forced to declare emergency after leaving Barbados’ He shared this snap of him and his sister Rafaella on a runway just hours ago, then shared this snap from inside a plane following take-off He owns a £10.8m Embraer Legacy 450 aircraft pic.twitter.com/Bkm6T8ls9F — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) June 21, 2022

On vacation after a trying and disappointing season with Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian striker was traveling with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, his sister Rafaella and several other relatives. “I thank everyone for the messages, but everything is fine, we are going home, it was just a scare,” the footballer said in a video on Instagram.

Before this publication, Internet users had already shared photos of smiling Neymar in the morning, surrounded by admirers delighted with the unexpected presence of the star in this city nestled in the heart of the Amazon, near the Venezuelan border.