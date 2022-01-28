a frightening blaze. Why fear returns – Libero Quotidiano





The number of infections from Covid exceeds for the first time the 200 thousand in Germany, hitting the record of 203,136 infections in 24 hours. In short, Omicron seems not to have been tamed. Deaths related to the virus were 188, down from a week ago when there were 234. The weekly incidence registered 1017.4 per 100 thousand inhabitants. The hospitalization rate is 4.26 admitted to intensive care per 100,000 inhabitants.





The positives also increased in France (+427.772 and 256 deaths), while in the United Kingdom with 102.427 new infected, the rules are now changing and taking a new step towards “free all”. In fact, it tripped the stop at the green passwhich was introduced only in December and only for discos and large events, and also the obligation to wear the mask where it was required, i.e. in shops and on public transport, remains, however, the suggestion to wear it remains if you are in closed and crowded places.



In the UK, they had already been lifted with immediate effect last week the indication to work from home and the use of the mask in schools. Meanwhile, on the front of the lifting of the restrictions, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland continue to align themselves with the return to normalcy decided by the government of Boris Johnson. Among the latest news, the end of the restrictions imposed on pubs and restaurants in Ulster and the decision of the Welsh Labor leadership to adapt to the reduction from 7 to 5 days of the period of isolation already prescribed for the infected in the rest of the Kingdom.