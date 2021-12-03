A Frontex interpreter was mistaken for a migrant and returned to Turkey

An interpreter from Frontex, the European border and coast guard agency, was mistaken for a migrant while in Greece and was violently brought to Turkey. The told the New York Times, gathering the testimony of man, who has Afghan origins. Its story is particularly problematic because Greece has long denied the refoulement of migrants, prohibited by European regulations: now, however, an episode similar to the one told by dozens of migrants in recent months has happened to an official of an EU agency European, which makes it difficult to deny or minimize it.

The interpreter has lived in Italy for years and has been working for Frontex for some time on the land border between Greece and Turkey. The New York Times he says that in September he was heading on board a bus to Thessaloniki to spend a few days of vacation when the Greek police stopped the bus and let him and some migrants get off. From that moment the violence and human rights violations began, writes the New York Times.

The man said he and other migrants were beaten, stripped and imprisoned, and that the police confiscated their phones, money and documents. His attempts to explain to the police who he was were met with beatings and laughter. Then the man was taken to a remote shed where he was held together with at least a hundred people, including women and children: from there he was boarded on a rubber dinghy and pushed towards the Turkish side of the Evros river.

The story of the man coincides with dozens of testimonies that tell of violence and illegal push-backs carried out by the Greek police forces, both on the land border with Turkey and in the stretch of sea that separates the Greek islands from the Turkish coast. The Greek government has always denied any accusation, and has also questioned the reconstruction provided by the interpreter al New York Times. “The events did not unfold as they were told,” a spokesman for the Greek government told the newspaper.

The interpreter’s testimony was instead considered credible by the European institutions, according to internal sources of the New York Times: both for his job position and for some evidence provided, including audio and video recordings. The man was also heard by the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, who said she was “extremely worried” by his testimony. The European Commission said ad Agence France-Presse that it intends to open “an independent, complete and rapid investigation” into the case, and a similar decision has also been taken by the independent supervisory authority in Greece, which also deals with cases of suspected violation of human rights.

InfoMigrants he recalled that the land border area between Greece and Turkey “is protected by a ban on military access and remains very difficult to reach”, and that “reports of illegal push-backs are common”. This, like other border areas of the European Union, are often inaccessible to researchers, NGO workers, human rights experts and journalists: in recent weeks a similar thing is also happening on the border between Poland and Belarus, where hundreds of migrants are blocked. .

According to data from UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, 4,492 asylum seekers arrived in Greece by land in 2021, while in 2020 there were just under six thousand. According to the testimonies of migrants and NGOs dealing with human rights in the same period, there were also many illegal rejections.