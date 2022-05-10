a full look at Dwayne Johnson in costume (and muscles)

Actor Dwayne Johnson has shared a new photo of his anti-hero black adam in full costume, giving the best look at the DC character so far.

Now that Warner has laid the groundwork for its Batverse with The Batman, which is already planning to expand on the HBO Max platform, attention can once again turn to the DCEU which should begin its overhaul to take over Marvel’s creative and commercial strategy. After The Suicide Squad which created a new narrative branch managed by James Gunn, with again a first spin-off on Peacemaker and a second on Amanda Waller in development, Warner will further expand the mythology of its universe with black adam.

One of the best glimpses of the character in costume so far

So far Dwayne Johnson’s character has been revealed in part through teasers and set photos, but more recently the actor shared a new behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram for fans to check out. his costume in its entirety and the details of its making for the first time.

The film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra on Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero will be the occasion to introduce the enemy of Shazam! for a future confrontation, but also to sweep the Justice League and introduce a new team of superheroes: the Justice Society of America composed of Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Isis (Sarah Shahi ), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

However, we will have to remain more patient than expected, since the film was postponed again last March. While it was to land in American theaters from next July, it will have to wait until October 19, 2022 in France. Instead, audiences will be treated to another blistering superhero, but this time from Marvel with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder scheduled for July 13.