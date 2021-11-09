A full of offers on smartphones, tablets and more anticipates Xiaomi Friday

We are approaching the hottest time of the year with regard to offers and, in the midst of many retailers who are anticipating Black Friday 2021 with promotions, obviously Xiaomi could not miss: on the online store of the Chinese house it got underway “Road to Xiaomi Friday“, With offers touching smartphone Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO, but also tablets and other products of the boundless ecosystem of the brand.

“Road to Xiaomi Friday” smartphone and tablet offers

The initiative “Road to Xiaomi Friday“Officially started yesterday, November 8, 2021, and will continue until November 18th next. As mentioned at the beginning, it first of all includes Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones.

As usual, however, there are also other mechanisms that allow you to save: first of all there is a discount of 10 euros for every 259 euros spent and 20 euros for every 459 euros spent (except Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5) ; secondly, by logging in every day, you can collect a daily bonus and, reaching 5 stars, unlock a 30 euro coupon.

That said, let’s move on to the best offers on smartphones and tablets, all valid until 11.59 pm on November 18, 2021 (while stocks last):

Xiaomi 11T 8 GB + 256 GB at 499.90 euros (100 euros discount compared to the price list of 599.90 euros)

Xiaomi 11T Pro 8 GB + 128 GB at 549.90 euros (100 euros discount compared to the list price of 649.90 euros), (here is our review)

Xiaomi 11T Pro 8 GB + 256 GB at 599.90 euros (100 euros discount compared to the list price of 699.90 euros)

Xiaomi Pad 5 6 GB + 128 GB at 299.90 euros (100 euros discount compared to the list price of 399.90 euros), (here is our review)

Redmi Note 8 Pro 6 GB + 64 GB at 149.90 euros (110 euros discount compared to the list price of 259.90 euros)

Redmi Note 10 5G 4 GB + 128 GB at € 209.90 (€ 40 compared to the list price of € 249.90), (here is our comparison with Realme 8 5G)

Redmi 10 4 GB + 128 GB at 179.90 euros (50 euros discount compared to the list price of 229.90 euros), (here is our review)

Redmi Note 10 Pro 6 GB + 64 GB at 249.90 euros (50 euros discount compared to the list price of 299.90 euros), (here is our review)

POCO X3 Pro 6 GB + 128 GB at 179.90 euros (70 euros discount compared to the list price of 249.90 euros), (here is our review)

POCO F3 5G 6 GB + 128 GB at 289.90 euros (80 euros discount compared to the list price of 369.90 euros), (here is our review)

Redmi Note 9 Pro 6 GB + 64 GB at 179.90 euros (90 euros discount compared to the list price of 269.90 euros), (here is our review)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 6 GB + 128 GB at 309.90 euros (90 euros discount compared to the list price of 399.90 euros), (here is our review).

Ecosystem offers “Road to Xiaomi Friday”

Xiaomi it is not just a smartphone, on the contrary the Chinese manufacturer can count on a ecosystem wide and extremely varied and the offers part of the “Road to Xiaomi Friday” promotion are a small taste of it.

The validity period of the Ecosystem offers is the same as already indicated (until November 18), here are some of the most interesting:

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic (buy one, get two)

Xiaomi Mi Casual Daypack (Bright Blue) for 9.99 euros (buy one, receive two)

Xiaomi Mi Casual Daypack (Dark Blue) for 9.99 euros (buy one, receive two)

Xiaomi Mi Casual Daypack (Dark Red) for 9.99 euros (buy one, receive two)

Xiaomi Mi Casual Daypack (Orange) for 9.99 euros (buy one, receive two)

Xiaomi Mi Casual Daypack (Pink) for 9.99 euros (buy one, receive two)

Xiaomi Mi Casual Daypack (Yellow) for 9.99 euros (buy one, receive two)

Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 White for 14.99 euros (buy one, receive two)

For these and all other offers you can refer to the link below:

“Road to Xiaomi Friday” offers (until November 18, 2021)

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are approaching, so bookmark the pages so you are always up to date on the latest offers!

