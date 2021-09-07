A fun but sophisticated thriller. What is behind the success of Only Murders in the Building

In such a crowded television landscape it is impossible to find a series that is fun but that can be bright, introspective and captivating. Some go too far in comedy and get lost in complex and dramatic reinterpretations of the society in which we live; others, on the other hand, manage to make their way into a constantly moving media universe, finding space on TV and giving the public a unique experience of its kind. As it happens in Only Murders in the Building, the new Disney + TV series, available on Star from August 31st with the first two episodes of the ten planned (the rest arrive weekly on Tuesdays).

No one would ever bet on its incredible success, yet a week after its debut, it remains one of the TV series more viewed and commented on the net. It even received 100% positive reviews from the foreign press, making it “the best series of this long summer”. Created and produced by Steve Martin, with the help of Selena Gomez and Dan Fogelman (known in the US for his comedic skills), Only Murders in the Building is a concentrate of irony and eccentricity, a series that mixes the crime drama, the soap-opera and the purest comedy. A triptych which then became its winning feature.

A murder in the heart of New York, the story of Only Murders in the Building

On the Upper West Side, life flows calm and serene, wrapped in a light routine, which pampers the inhabitants of a luxurious building located a few steps from Central Park. The story focuses in particular on three very particular tenants of the condominium. Steve Martin is Charles-Haden Savage, a former actor on sunset boulevard. Martin Short is Oliver Putman, a cheeky, brash Broadway producer with no money in his pocket. Teenage idol Selena Gomez is Mabel Mora, a woman with a troubled past, who arrived in the building under mysterious circumstances. All three are united by an unbridled passion for crime and a podcast about murder.

From strangers they become friends, confidants, and even their own podcast authors the moment they find themselves investigating death suspected of a young man who lived in their own building. The police dismiss the case as suicide, but the choice does not convince the three new detectives. In this adventure bordering on the absurd, full of twists and turns, Charles hopes to find a new reason for living, Oliver tries to relaunch his career, and Mabel is the only one who is forced to deal with the past, re-tying the threads of his life.

Three generations compared for a sophisticated but fun thriller

With a simple yet impactful narrative structure, the series outlines a story in the constant balance between drama and comedy without losing its identity. It is fun, because the story is full of biting and two-way jokes. Passionate, because the story immediately comes to the point, scattering all the fundamental pieces of the puzzle in the frame of the story.

Loading... Advertisements

Stages a police investigation satirical, tense and engaging set under the clear sky of a glossy and trendy New York. The story, which continues quickly from the very beginning, giving the public a breathtaking story, is made so thanks to the alchemy of the three protagonists. Of different ages and social backgrounds, Charles, Mabel and Oliver still manage to find a balance between them and find a way to communicate, adapting to each other’s character. Surely to win is the character of Mabel, pivot of the story and of the underlying mystery, outlined as a woman alone and in search of her redemption. But also from the anthology are the curtains between Charles and Oliver, which embellish the story with a tasty old-fashion flavor.

The reasons behind the success. Why see Only Murders in the Building

Nothing original on the horizon, this is true. However, the series works because it boldly mixes the more particular mechanics of a crime drama, and because it modernizes the dark comedies of the 1930s. At first glance, it seems to see a pop and cool version of Gentlemen, the crime is served, historic film with Tim Curry. Or an even more light-hearted version of Some like it hot, or an at times comic reinterpretation of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. This is where the reasons for its success lie. By leveraging on mechanisms that are already quite known, Only Muders in the Building proposes an intense and brilliant reinterpretation of a cinematography that has been lost over time. To see because it is a series that amuses with taste and that offers an intelligent and not at all trivial story, ringing a twist of after the other.

A series with autobiographical elements, all the curiosities

Announced in January 2020, the show only went into production a year later due to Covid-related restrictions. Despite this, the shoot lasted just four months. At first, Selena Gomez was not expected to participate. Steve Martin, in fact, had in mind a cast composed only of elderly actors and on the avenue of the sunset. When Gomez read the script she was hooked, and asked to be involved in the project. But that is not all.

Martin has included many biographical elements in outlining his character. Like the one tied to her hair that turned gray before its time when she was very young. And then, during the shoot, Gomez got bogged down by tabloid because many had speculated of a relationship with Julian Cihi, the resident of the building found dead. In reality none of this is true. The actress has shared many moments with the colleague of the set because he is a fundamental character for the resolution of the mystery.