a fun Netflix action with The Rock

The Red Notice which gives the title to the new original Netflix movie written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball, Skyscraper) is the highest level of international alert mandate issued by INTERPOL, reserved for the most wanted criminals in the world. It is explained to us directly at the opening, before the curtain opens on Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome, where the skilled thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) is about to steal one of the three precious Cleopatra’s Eggs. Informed of the hit by the mysterious Bishop, FBI profiler John Hartley (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) travels to the Eternal City with INTERPOL Inspector Das to intercept Booth and prevent the theft, but things take a decisive turn. unexpected.

From then on, Hartley will find himself embroiled in one multi-year rivalry between Booth and the Bishop (Gal Gadot), another scammer who shares the title of best thief on the planet with her colleague. Determined to prevent both of them from getting their hands on the remaining Cleopatra Eggs, but above all to rehabilitate her name, the agent will give everything to complete the assignment, at the cost of “to do even some bad deed”.

Netflix’s most expensive movie

We already talked about it a couple of years ago in the Skyscraper review: Marshall Thurber’s career is something really interesting. Begun in the all-round comedy with the irreverent and beloved Dodgeball – Balls to the leap in 2004, it has continued gradually welcoming more and more contaminations from the action genre, passing from How do I sell my family to One and a half spy.

American comedies of the first level because they are interpreted by much loved genre actors, from Ben Stiller to Jason Sudeikis, passing through Jennifer Aniston up to The Rock, capable of containing an action dimension that is interesting in its own way, mostly centered. The evolution lasted until Skyscraper, which instead overturned Thurber’s cinematic and conceptual structure by focusing much more on action than on comedy, effectively packaging a title almost entirely derived from Die Hard with Bruce Willis but also full of authorial references (think of the Shanghai lady by Orson Welles). An essential step for the director, who in addition to proving himself capable in the genre, understood how it could basically become the primary infrastructure of his inventions, because solid in the foundations and easy to mix with many other types filmic. This is how it is born in practice Red Notice, nothing more than a heist movie full of action and fun able to perfectly combine thriller and comedy components with the minimum technical or stylistic effort.

In fact, this makes the title an intelligent product aimed at the widest possible segment of the public, designed to be less confusing and cinematic than the 6 Undeground by Michael Bay but equally expensive and impactful. Indeed, even more expensive, given that with its 200 million dollars the new original Neflix is the most expensive movie ever produced by the streaming platform.

It’s honestly unclear where all that budget went: some environments seem fake or cheap (let’s take the Roman part of the adventure, but also the Spanish one), the special effects are very good but not among the best and in addition to the triptych of protagonists the secondary actors are little – even not very important. The costs will certainly have risen due to the postponement due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but also looking at the duration and general quality of post-production, the actual investment seems to us somewhat absurd and justifiable only by an impressive cachet requested by The Rock (also producer), Reynolds and Gadot.

Between Indiana Jones and Fast & Furious

Overcoming the perplexities in the production field, however, Red Notice knows its stuff. Nothing new on the horizon, certainly nothing so impressive or shocking, but the action-thriller by Marshall Thurber is one of those titles to be seen relaxed and with a smile, because it asks for nothing else.

Free of any form of authorial claim – even in the field of action -, the film is entertainment in the wild, left free to be insane or exaggerated, but also humorous and reasoned. There are escapes, hand-to-hand fights (for the second time after Shang-Chi scaffolding is used properly), pursuits, escapes, twists: everything necessary for the two-hour duration to flow happily and smoothly; certainly not those of the dramaturgical ambition already experienced in the worst way in the last chapter of the Dominic Toretto saga (we told you about it in our review of Fast & Furious 9). Red Notice is the best fit for Netflix’s average quality model: there is nothing that really remains impressed but at the same time nothing is out of place and, indeed, the explosive comedy streak of Marshall Thurber is here more active than ever, perhaps even since the days of Dodgeball.

The relationship and dialogue between The Rock and Reynolds are hilarious, able to take into account their respective acting skills, their times, the different applications on stage, and this is also thanks to the alchemy between the two and the very enjoyable performances. To underline also the best competence of Gal Gadot in a role that does not require depth of any kind but with a strong characterization.

In short, looking at Indiana Jones and all that action-adventure panorama of which the cinema and videogame market is now saturated, as well as taking up some structural elements from the aforementioned Fast & Furious, Red Notice succeeds in the task of thrilling and entertaining without particular ambitions. It is muscular and instant cinema, which fills the stomach without giving who knows what emotion, only appetizing and to be swallowed as it comes, irresistible and delicious in its total simplicity.