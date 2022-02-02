A fundraiser is launched to help the daughter of Corrado “Korra” Pesce, the mountaineer who died on Cerro Torre

A fundraiser to help Korra’s daughter, Corrado Pesce, the mountaineer stuck on Cerro Torre in Argentina during an expedition with a group of professionals who had opened a new route on the north face. His climbing partner was saved after both were overwhelmed by an avalanche of ice and stones that seriously injured the Novara-born mountaineer, forcing him to stop at high altitude without the equipment, swept away by the avalanche. Rescuers were unable to reach him and even though the mountaineer’s body has not yet been recovered but only seen by a drone, experts have established 48 hours after the avalanche that the mountaineer could not have survived.

Pesce had lived for years in Chamonix, France, where he was married to his mother and daughter who is now 13 years old. “My daughter is suffering a lot, Korra had two passions, one was the mountains, the other her little girl”, Emmanuelle Pulluard said a few days ago. Korra’s friends have launched a fundraiser to help the little girl on the Leetchi platform under the title Help to Korra’s Daugther Fish.

“Korra was the father of a wonderful 13 year old girl who now needs our support – they write – To help her we have created this crowdfunding site”. The campaign has already garnered nearly 250 subscriptions. “Everything we collect will be dedicated to her”.

In the meantime, the operations to recover the alpinist’s body could begin tomorrow. An expedition of friends of the climber will also depart from Chamonix to help in the particularly difficult recovery.