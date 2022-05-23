A furious Real Madrid revives CR7 after Mbappé, Xavi does not say no to Neymar at FC Barcelona

Zapping Goal! soccer club Top 10: the best active Ligue 1 passers

MARCA: “What Salah said motivates, it’s like underestimating the crest”

By explaining that he preferred to face Real Madrid rather than Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday in Paris (9 p.m.), Mohamed Salah annoyed the merengue locker room and more particularly Federico Valverde. “What Salah said motivates is like underestimating the crest,” he said in Marca. Now, there’s no need to reach the final if you don’t win. »

SPORT: “Farewell nightmare”

Sport looks back on FC Barcelona’s last defeat yesterday at Camp Nou against Villarreal (0-2). If this sends the yellow submarine to the Europa League Conference, it comes to close a negative season for Barça. “The future starts today”, positive the Catalan newspaper.

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Goodbye bitterness”

Mundo Deportivo are also looking forward to next season to forget the one that just ended. Xavi, he is already thinking about the transfer window. “Neymar if Paris opens the door? We haven’t talked about it. We first want to strengthen our priority positions and then we will see, he said at a press conference. He has a contract at PSG, I see it as difficult…these are players who are not ours. What is certain is that the president, Mateu and Jordi are convinced that they can strengthen us. We have already spoken this week with the goals met, we believe we can do it, maybe not 100% but in a high percentage to be able to compete next year. »

AS: “Real Madrid will talk to Paris”

As believes that the best response Real Madrid will give to PSG after the failure with Kylian Mbappé will occur at the Stade de France in the Champions League final. From next week, Florentino Pérez will tackle the transfer window. Several names are cited to make people forget Mbappé: Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembélé and even Cristiano Ronaldo!