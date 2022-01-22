A Galaxy worthy of NOTE, Samsung’s promise for February unpacked! – Andrea Galeazzi

In case you did not understand in English it would be “the most noteworthy S series device”And in the teaser you see two devices that blend together. The much-rumored return of the Note series within theS22 Ultra it is therefore practically official, as is the officialunpacked from February, albeit undated.

All those rumors then finally receive confirmations and above all all fans of the Note series, orphaned of new models, will receive a new device. A device that combines the excellence of the S series with the uniqueness of the Note series, slot for S-Pen integrated in the body included. S22 Ultra may also be the only model to be sold here in Europe with it on board Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and not the Exynos 2100.

We also know that the camera, already of the highest level on the S21 Ultra, here it should have a particular focus on night mode, promising on photos taken in low light the best photo and video performance ever seen on a smartphone. Speaking of cameras, we should find a 108MP main, a 12MP wide-angle lens and two 10MP 3X and 10X telephoto lenses.

The display instead it will be a 6.8 ″ AMOLED of type LTPO with resolution QHD + and variable refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz. It will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus,

The measures envisaged are 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm and the weight is 228 grams, also due to the generous capacity of the 5000mAh battery.

We just have to wait to know the exact day of the presentation, which we remember once again, is expected to be the8 or the February 9.