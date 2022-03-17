A game allows you to win a Bitcoin at the touch of a button: how to participate, what are the requirements and tips to succeed

The winner of the challenge will be determined by the Binance social media team (REUTERS).

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, launched a game last Tuesday in which there will be a winner who receives a Bitcoin and 20 other selected users who will be able to share a cumulative prize of USD 10,000 in cryptocurrency. (that is, each one will be able to keep USD 500 in Bitcoin).

The challenge is calledBitcoin Button” and is now available on the Internet. The rules of the game are simple: the last person to press the button wins a Bitcoin. It will start when the number of registered players reaches 50,000. However, it must be taken into account that the button can only be pressed once.

While it will only be one person who wins a Bitcoin, there will be other benefits to the game. In addition, “Binance will select twenty winners from the eligible entries that will be determined by the quality and depth of the fact that each participant shares about Bitcoin”, they indicated from the firm on their official website.

How to be one of the 20 winners

The step by step to participate:

–Log in in the game Bitcoin Button with the personal account of Binance or Twitter.

-Click on the bitcoin button.

-Share a screenshot of your game page showing your “Click Number” on Twitter.

–Retweet the post promotional.

–Follow Binance On twitter.

–Share a fact about Bitcoin using the hashtags #BitcoinButton and #Binance.

As illustrated by the firm, an example of a tweet could be: “Satoshi Nakamoto is the creator of Bitcoin. #BitcoinButton #Binance.”

Screenshot illustration.

How will the winners be chosen?

The Binance team will select the winners in accordance with the winner selection rules stated in the terms and conditions.

The cryptocurrency exchange maintained that “The quality and accuracy of your entry will play a role in the winner selection process” and mentioned some tips to keep in mind to create a good #BitcoinButton entry:

-Share an accurate and insightful fact about Bitcoin.

-The screenshot should show the number of clicks.

By way of warning, Binance clarified that cryptocurrency trading is subject to “high market risk.” And in that sense he remarked: “Carry out your operations with caution. You are informed that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses.”

Terms and Conditions

Each participant must agree to Binance’s terms and conditions and decisions, which are final and binding in all respects in order to play. Among the main points are the following:

Eligibility

Unless otherwise specified, all prize promotions are open to individuals only:

-that they have 18 years of age or olders (or any other applicable legal age of majority in the jurisdiction where the entrant is a resident) at the time of entry, with a valid passport number.

-have one active email account and internet access prior to the start of the challenge period. Employees, officers and representatives, and the immediate family members of such employees, officers and representatives of Binance or its affiliated companies, parent companies, subsidiaries, participating promotional partners, advertising and promotion agencies, webmasters and any company involved in creating , design, execution, production or fulfillment of the Challenge (collectively, the “Challenge Entities”) are not eligible to participate.

Time

The challenge started on March 15, 2022 at 12:00 pm (UTC) and will last until the last person clicks the button. Binance’s computer is the official timing device to enter the challenge. Normal time rates, if any, charged by entrants’ internet service or mobile phone provider will apply.

Duration

The promotion will start when the number of users on the waiting list reaches 50,000 and will end when the timer reaches zero. However, Binance reserves the right to suspend or cancel, or declare the end of the promotion at any time. If the promotion runs for 90 calendar days without the timer reaching zero, Binance will end the promotion. In this case, the winner will be the last participant who presses the button immediately before the moment when the timer comes closest to zero in the duration of the promotion.

Twitter engagement

To participate in Twitter, users must:

–follow binance on the social network: https://twitter.com/binance.

-The bill Twitter should be set to “public”.

-Follow the instructions in the corresponding tweet (“Activity Twitter”) from the official Binance Twitter account.

-From the Twitter account and before the end of the challenge period, the participants must create a new tweet with the hashtags #BitcoinButton and #Binance on Twitter, share a screenshot of your #BitcoinButton click number, and share a fact about Bitcoin (“Input Twitter”).

-Participants must also comply with the terms and conditions.

-The entry tweet must remain published and must follow the official Binance Twitter account (@binance) from the challenge period until the announcement of the winner and must comply with the guidelines and content restrictions and the terms of service and the Twitter rules and policies, available at twitter.com/tos.

Prize

There will be 20 winners selected to share a $10,000 BTC prize pool. The prize will be awarded via a Bitcoin distribution to the winner’s verified Binance account.. To claim the same, the winner must create a Binance account in case he does not have one. This must be activated and verified before the end of the challenge period.

A potential winner who fails to provide their existing Binance account details within 48 hours of prize notification will forfeit the prize. Creating an account will require the collection of personal information for identity verification purposes (including passport/photo ID and the completion of a series of identity verification questions).

The value of BTC will be determined by the rate set by Binance on a date and time selected at its discretion before debiting the prize to the Binance account of the winners. If there is any restriction to receive the prize offered in the country, an alternative prize can be provided.

The winner will have to accept the applicable additional terms and conditions to attend the event. All prizes depicted in advertising and other challenge materials are for illustrative purposes only. For the avoidance of doubt, the tokens that Binance will award may be in the form of vouchers and coupons.

Selection and notification of the winner

The winner of the challenge will be determined by Binance’s social media team based on the quality and depth of data shared about Bitcoin.

You will be notified at the end of the challenge period (or at any other time specified by Binance) via direct message (“DM”) from Binance’s official Twitter account with instructions on how to claim your prize. You must respond to such message within 48 hours from the date/time the DM is sent by Binance and must confirm your User ID, address, email address and/or phone number. The information will only be used to reward the winner and in accordance with the firm’s privacy policy.

Here is the link to play: https://www.binance.com/en/activity/bitcoin-button-game?ref=AZTKZ9XS&utm_source=BinanceTwitter&utm_medium=GlobalSocial&utm_campaign=GlobalSocial.

