a gameplay video shows a chaotic fight in the Storm Storm Castle – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring is the protagonist of a new gameplay video taken from the closed network test version that shows a particularly chaotic combat inside the walls of the Grantempesta Castle.

The video was published by ER-SA, which in recent days has shared other clips of his dis (adventures) in this particular location of Elden Ring. The video, jokingly titled “Elden Ring is a Battle Royal game” shows a Lightless who finds himself in the midst of a well-assorted group of enemies, including a giant armed with a broadsword, soldiers, war dogs, archers and even some sort of raven. overgrown. All this, among other things, having to pay attention to the wooden barricades in the area that limit the space for maneuver.

In short, a perfect death trap, but the player, thanks to cold blood and cunning, manages to get away with it. By constantly dodging and staying on the move, he made the enemies take out each other, and then wiped out the survivors. A tactic perhaps not very honorable, but in a soulslike everything is allowed.

Elden Ring will be available starting in February 25, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. More stolen videos have recently appeared online, including one showing the Crucible Knight Floh and another featuring the character editor.