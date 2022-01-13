Tech

a gameplay video shows a chaotic fight in the Storm Storm Castle – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

Elden Ring is the protagonist of a new gameplay video taken from the closed network test version that shows a particularly chaotic combat inside the walls of the Grantempesta Castle.

The video was published by ER-SA, which in recent days has shared other clips of his dis (adventures) in this particular location of Elden Ring. The video, jokingly titled “Elden Ring is a Battle Royal game” shows a Lightless who finds himself in the midst of a well-assorted group of enemies, including a giant armed with a broadsword, soldiers, war dogs, archers and even some sort of raven. overgrown. All this, among other things, having to pay attention to the wooden barricades in the area that limit the space for maneuver.

In short, a perfect death trap, but the player, thanks to cold blood and cunning, manages to get away with it. By constantly dodging and staying on the move, he made the enemies take out each other, and then wiped out the survivors. A tactic perhaps not very honorable, but in a soulslike everything is allowed.

Elden Ring will be available starting in February 25, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. More stolen videos have recently appeared online, including one showing the Crucible Knight Floh and another featuring the character editor.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

new trailer for the interesting action adventure at the Game Awards 2021 – Nerd4.life

December 10, 2021

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, new 6-minute trailer released

6 days ago

WindTre down, problems throughout Italy with the internet connection [AGGIORNAMENTO]

1 week ago

How much does Elden Ring weigh on PlayStation 5? Size revealed by the data miner

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button