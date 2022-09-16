A general and two soldiers are arrested for the Ayotzinapa case

An Army general and two other soldiers were arrested for their alleged link to the disappearance of 43 students that occurred in 2014 in southern Mexico, the government reported yesterday.

The undersecretary of Public Security, Ricardo Mejía, said during the morning presidential conference that among those arrested is whoever was the commander of the 27th Infantry Battalion of the southern town of Iguala when the disappearances occurred and that a fourth arrest warrant is expected to be issued. capture of another member of that force. He did not mention the names of the uniformed men.

The person in charge of the Iguala Infantry Battalion at that time was the current General José Rodríguez Pérez, who was mentioned last month by the Undersecretary of the Interior and President of the Truth Commission, Alejandro Encinas, as the person allegedly responsible for the disappearance of six of the 43 students occurred between September 26 and 27, 2014.

According to the Truth Commission report, the six normalistas were held in a place called the “old warehouse” and on September 30, 2014, a person identified as “the colonel” commented that “they would be in charge of cleaning everything and that they had already taken care of the six students.”

The president of the Truth Commission indicated that this information was obtained through calls to the emergency telephone number that prove that the six young people were alive for at least four more days after the mass arrest of the rest of the students of the rural normal school of Ayotzinapa, in the state of Guerrero.

The announcement about the arrest of the uniformed men comes in the midst of the controversy generated after Congress approved last week the transfer of the National Guard, which was under civilian command, to the Army and the congressmen discuss a constitutional reform to extend up to 2028 the permanence of the military in the streets, actions considered an advance of militarization in Mexico.