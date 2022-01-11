A genetically modified pig heart transplanted into a patient: it is the first time in the world
For years, medicine has pursued the goal of using modified animal organs to be transplants in humans. For the first time a pig heart genetically modified was transplanted into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life, and the University of Maryland Medical Center reported that three days after the surgery highly experimental man is fine. While it’s too early to know if the operation will actually work, it marks an important step in decades-long research into using animal organs for life-saving transplants. In December 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) had authorized “Galsafe”, a genetically modified pig, for both food and pharmaceutical use. This is to obtain heparin, a widespread anticoagulant, but also for tissues and organs for transplants.
Doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center say the transplant showed that a heart of a genetically modified animal it can function in the human body without immediate rejection. The patient, 57, knew there was no guarantee the experiment would work, but he was dying, was not eligible for a human heart transplant, and had no other option, his son told the.Associated Press. “It was either dying or having this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a leap in the dark, but it’s my last chanceThe man said the day before the surgery, according to a statement provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
“If it works, there will be an endless supply of these organs for patients in pain,” said the doctor Muhammad Mohiuddin, scientific director of the University of Maryland Animal-to-Human Transplant Program. But previous attempts at such transplants – or xenografts – they failed, mainly because the patients’ bodies quickly rejected the animal organ. In particular, in 1984 the newborn Baby Fae lived 21 days with a baboon heart. The difference this time is that Maryland surgeons used the heart of a pig that had undergone genetic modification to remove sugar from its cells, which is responsible for rapid organ rejection.
