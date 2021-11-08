A Genoa shirt stands out at the New York marathon

Among the thirty-three thousand participants in the fiftieth edition of the New York marathon, the first after the Covid break that saw the American city as one of the epicenters of the pandemic, a Genoa jersey worn with pride by Roberto Parodi stands out. Pegliese for fifteen years in the Big Apple where he is married and the father of a one-year-old son, Parodi retraces the classic 42.195 kilometers of the most famous race exclusively on Pianetagenoa1893.net: «I wanted to participate two years ago but that edition was postponed due to Covid. It was not easy to reconcile training with family and the small child. It was a formidable experience that everyone should face at least once in their life: people along the way cheer for you, even though they don’t know you, so that you cross the finish line. The marathon is unique because on the way it happens to meet runners from all over the world and each neighborhood of New York, populated by rock or jazz bands, is not the same as the other ».

From Staten Island to Brooklyn, from the Bronx to Manhattan, passing through Queens. Among the two hundred compatriots present Eyob Faniel, Italian athlete of the Fiamme Oro di Padova of Eritrean origin, finished third, like Stefano Baldini in 1997, and became the only European runner on the podium in the last ten years. The marathon marathon dyes New York with the colors of the world, and not only: “I decided to run with the Genoa shirt, white with the St. George’s cross, because the marathon counts as an away race – adds Parodi – In the race I noticed that many spectators recognized the Griffin on my chest, and not only the members of the Genoa Club New York, of which I am a member, who came to push me to the finish. The new American property, which instills confidence in the genoans in the world, is already carrying out international marketing work and certainly the engagement of Mr. Shevchenko goes in this direction. I hope to have raised our colors ».



