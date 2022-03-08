“A genocide is underway. Putin is lying to everyone” – Libero Quotidiano





Another blow to Russian propaganda comes after the arrest of an army commander of Vladimir Putin taken prisoner in Ukraine which he has asked for “mercy” for the Russian forces, saying they were tricked into invading into the false belief that the government had been overthrown by the Nazis and that the country needed to be liberated. She reveals it Dagospia. The lieutenant colonel in question speaks explicitly of genocide.

Astakhov Dmitry Mikhailovich in fact said that his compatriots were subjected to the “brain washing” to support the war but, having seen the situation in Ukraine for himself, he is now “ashamed.” The officer explained that he was increasingly doubtful when he saw two of his favorite boxers – Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko – agree to fight for the Ukrainian resistance.





“Guys, be brave. This is genocide, people are just being killed. I am ashamed that I came to this country, this territory, the territory of Ukraine. The Russians at home have no idea of ​​the reality of war “, Mikhailovich said that he then asked for a safe release for the prisoners so that, upon their return to Russia, they could explain the real situation to their compatriots. DagospiaFinally, he explains that many of these testimonies are made by prisoners of war and therefore it is not known if the statements are not made under duress. What is certain is that several soldiers captured in Ukraine have told the same version of Mikhailovich.